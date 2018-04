Abdel Raouf al-Balawi’s mother drapes a checkered scarf – or kuffiyeh – around her son’s small, slumped-over shoulders, while the 13-year-old anxiously recounts his experiences in Israeli detention. Posters displaying the faces of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces are lined up, one after the other, across the white walls of the family’s home in Bethlehem’s Dheisheh refugee camp.