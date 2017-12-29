Jens Wernicke-Another Jerusalemite* to the list by Gilad Atzmon

Jens Wernicke –Another Jerusalemite* to the list
Following Jens Wernicke’s request I removed his face from the photo above and replaced it with another pictorial character.
by Gilad Atzmon
In recent years we have been witnessing the emerging bond between the AZZs (Anti Zionist Zionists) and the AFFs (Anti Fascist Fascists**). Today Elias Davidsson, an AZZ caricature published a slanderous article about me in the German New Left outlet, Rubikon In the article Davidsson performed every Pre-TSD symptom. He labelled me as a Holocaust Denier for insisting that the Holocaust like all other events in the past should be treated as an historical chapter as opposed to a religion. Davidsson basically built his ridiculous argument on the ‘intentions’ behind the thing ‚I didn’t say.‘ This was actually a pretty funny read in case you have too much time in your disposal.
I wrote to the Rubikon’s editor and asked to address Davidsson’s comical rant. I wasn’t expecting much. I knew very well that the Rubikon’s editorial was united against me and my work, but being Athens-aspired I decided to give the boys a chance.
It took just a few minutes for Jens Wernicke, Rubikon’s editor, to reply. The following is a fascinating glimpse into the Jeruselmite mind set.
I let you wonder why Wernicke is so afraid of Atzmon. I am not a political figure. There is no army of supporters behind me. I am a free spirit, expressing thoughts and exploring ideas that are inspired by universal ethics as opposed to different regimes of correctness.
It is amusing to witness how the so-called ‘opponents’ of fascism have managed to integrate every fascist tyrannical and authoritarian symptom into their political routine. It is, somehow perplexing to see the blunt anti-intellectualism that spills out of Wernicke’s approach. The Orwellian character really wants to vet that which the Germans can read, think and discuss. How long is it before the Wernickes and the Davidsons start to send us to KZs (Concentration Camps). I, better admit that I could really do with some concentration.
I would advise Wernicke that people who are confident in their positions and are sure that ethics is on their side, are not fearful of open discussion. The fear of truth is a Jerusalemite symptom as Jesus, Spinoza, Marx and yours truly can attest.
* Jerusalemite as opposed to Athenian (see Athens vs Jerusalem) – While Athens is the birth place of philosophy, reason, ethics and the universal, Jerusalem is the city of revelation, the call for blind obedience according to a strict regime of correctness that exceeds beyond reason. In Athens we think things through, in Jerusalem we follow commandments.
** Anti Fascist Fascist – people who perform tyrranical symptoms, they slander, defame, stifle intellectual freedom and crudely interfere with freedom os speech all in the name of the war against fascism.
Auf Wunsch von Jens Wernicke entfernte ich sein Gesicht aus dem obigen Foto und ersetzte es durch einen anderen Bildcharakter.
von Gilad Atzmon
In den letzten Jahren haben wir die sich abzeichnende Verbindung zwischen den AZZs (Antizionistische Zionisten) und den AFFs (Antifaschistische Faschisten**) beobachtet. Heute veröffentlichte Elias Davidsson, eine AZZ-Karikatur, einen verleumderischen Artikel über mich in der deutschen New Left Outlet, Rubikon In dem Artikel führte Davidsson jedes Pre-TSD-Symptom durch. Er bezeichnete mich als Holocaust-Leugner, weil er darauf bestand, dass der Holocaust wie alle anderen Ereignisse in der Vergangenheit als historisches Kapitel und nicht als Religion behandelt werden sollte. Davidsson baute sein lächerliches Argument im Grunde genommen auf die“Absichten“ hinter der Sache auf, die ich nicht gesagt habe. Dies war eigentlich eine ziemlich lustige Lektüre für den Fall, dass Sie zu viel Zeit zur Verfügung haben.
Ich schrieb an den Redakteur des Rubikon und bat ihn, Davidssons komisches Geschwätz anzusprechen. Ich habe nicht viel erwartet. Ich wusste sehr wohl, dass der Leitartikel des Rubikon gegen mich und meine Arbeit geeint war, aber da ich Athen-aspired war, beschloss ich, den Jungs eine Chance zu geben.
Es dauerte nur wenige Minuten, bis Jens Wernicke, Rubikons Redakteur, antwortete. Das folgende ist ein faszinierender Einblick in die Jeruselmite Gedankenwelt.
Ich frage mich, warum Wernicke so viel Angst vor Atzmon hat. Ich bin keine politische Figur. Es gibt keine Armee von Anhängern hinter mir. Ich bin ein freier Geist, der Gedanken ausdrückt und Ideen erforscht, die von der universellen Ethik inspiriert sind, im Gegensatz zu verschiedenen Regimen der Korrektheit.
Es ist amüsant zu sehen, wie es den so genannten“Gegnern“ des Faschismus gelungen ist, jedes faschistische tyrannische und autoritäre Symptom in ihre politische Routine zu integrieren. Es ist irgendwie verblüffend, den stumpfen Anti-Intellektualismus zu sehen, der aus Wernickes Herangehensweisen heraussprudelt. Der Orwellsche Charakter will wirklich das überprüfen, was die Deutschen lesen, denken und diskutieren können. Wie lange dauert es, bis die Wernickes und die Davidsons beginnen, uns in die KZs (Konzentrationslager) zu schicken. Ich gebe besser zu, dass ich wirklich etwas Konzentration gebrauchen könnte.
Ich möchte Wernicke darauf hinweisen, dass Menschen, die Vertrauen in ihre Positionen haben und sicher sind, dass die Ethik auf ihrer Seite steht, keine Angst vor einer offenen Diskussion haben. Die Furcht vor der Wahrheit ist ein Jerusalemitisches Symptom, wie Jesus, Spinoza, Marx und Ihre Wenigkeit wahrhaftig bezeugen können.
Während Athen der Geburtsort der Philosophie, der Vernunft, der Ethik und des Universalen ist, ist Jerusalem die Stadt der Offenbarung, der Aufruf zum blinden Gehorsam nach einem strengen Regime der Korrektheit, das über die Vernunft hinausgeht. In Athen denken wir nach, in Jerusalem halten wir uns an die Gebote.
Antifaschistischer Faschist – Menschen, die Tyrrhenische Symptome zeigen, sie verleumden, diffamieren, die intellektuelle Freiheit ersticken und die Freiheit der Redefreiheit im Namen des Krieges gegen den Faschismus grob stören.
