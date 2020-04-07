Corona conceals racist Zionist occupation policies and their consequences By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

Every day dozens of children are arrested in Jerusalem. In addition to imprisonment, they are locked in their homes and face deportation from their home town and heavy fines.

Corona conceals racist Zionist occupation policies and their consequences

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

On the evening of April 7th, when Jews in the “Jewish state” and around the world sit down at the festively laid Seder table to celebrate the beginning of the Pesach celebration, the house will be freed of leftovers of bread as prescribed, while the Palestinians will have to continue to endure in the “slavery” of the Jewish occupation. The meaning of this feast strikingly reflects exactly the sad and desperate state in which the Palestinian people have been living for decades, forgotten by the so-called “Western community of values” and hoping for their liberation from this bondage.

“Right to a Greater Israel”

While the Jews recall the biblical myth of the “Exodus from Egypt”, Jewish politicians like Netanyahu constantly repeat the myth that Jews have lived in Israel for 4000 years in order to establish their “right” to a “Greater Israel” for the, also a myth, “Jewish people”. The Zionist regime, thanks to the US government under Trump, came closer and closer to this goal of eternal Judaization. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Gantz also agreed to agree to the proposal to annex the West Bank, as the agreement for the unity government is due to be signed after the end of the Passover celebrations next Thursday.

The international community allowed this injustice to happen and forgot about the Palestinians and left them to their fate. In times of the Covid-19 virus, which makes neither national borders nor ethnic differences, the occupied and locked up in Palestine and especially in the closed Gaza Strip live in unimaginable conditions.

What do we want to defend?

In these times the misery of refugees and wars continues almost undisturbed. While here the economy and shops, the catering trade, hotels, the travel industry, artists, freelancers and many others fear for their bare existence and worry about the future, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg of all people appeals to the NATO member states to spend more on defence! What should we defend? The “Christian” values? Is the Russian or the Chinese at the door? Who is threatening us, really, except at the moment the virus? Led by the war-mongering USA, which is constantly trying to enforce its dubious “values” with all warlike means, it is rather the West that is a threat to the world. Isn’t it the economic greed of capitalism that led to these conditions and has intensified since 9/11? With the fight against the enemy image Islam=terror, an avalanche of hate was set in motion. NATO has been threatening Russia since its “NATO eastward creep” and caused a deterioration in relations with our neighbour, which is still having a negative effect today. It is known from numerous surveys that the Germans do not want this, ignored in a criminal manner by the Federal Government, which submissively follows the war-mongering Americans. Stoltenberg negates the threatening recession of the world economy and wants to oblige the NATO member states to invest even more in “our security” in order to guarantee it. There is only a security if Nato gives up its dirty war course. It is a deceptive and euphemistic security when Stoltenberg praises the fact that many armed forces of NATO states support civil society in the fight against the corona virus. The German Armed Forces, which set off on ever new foreign missions, are in a desolate state, much like the procurement of protective masks and clothing. We do not need a NATO that legitimizes itself only by bellicosity and the purchase of weapons, but capable governments that do not rely on the production of vital things in low-wage countries, but finally a German/European production that ultimately benefits us all.

Do Jews want to show solidarity with a Zionist “extermination policy”?

It can be assumed that many things will change for us in times after Corona. This hope does not remain for the Palestinians, because their situation continues to deteriorate in these times. The Israel lobby is gaining more and more power. Let us just look at Great Britain, where this lobby has managed to overthrow the decent, irreproachable Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and to defame him as anti-Semite, because he stood up for justice also for Palestinians. The new chairman Keir Starmer, with a Jewish wife whose extended family lives in the “Jewish state”, immediately made himself popular with the Zionists and in his inaugural speech immediately apologized to the Jews for the alleged anti-Semitism at Labour and vowed to “eradicate this poison”. With such a chairman one can assume that, that Labour and its Jews are again showing solidarity with the Zionist occupation and “extermination” policy, which was rightly criticised by Corbyn and led to the infamous slander against him.

Failure of the Western “community of values

All this is drowning in political and important news and this only increases the danger of the virus. While the Greek refugee camp Moria, on Lesbos, where 20,000 refugees are in catastrophic conditions, is reported, hardly a line is written about the sad fate of the refugees in Lebanese camps, displaced persons from Palestine and now additionally from Syria. There are hundreds of thousands of Palestinian and Syrian refugees living in the overcrowded refugee camps in Lebanon who are confronted with the spread of the corona virus. While we are dealing here with a failure of the Western ‘community of values’ which allowed this misery and did nothing to solve the problem, in the Greek camps we are dealing first and foremost with a failure of the Greeks, the EU Member State and NATO partner, who would rather put billions into arms than put the billions in aid into refugee camps and consolidate the budget. The Greeks do not care about international law and human rights, much like their Israeli friends. Quite different is Turkey, which managed to take in more than 4 million refugees and kept to a refugee deal with the EU, although it was not thanked.

None, emergency and enabling laws in the long run!

What we are currently experiencing, in terms of travel restrictions, border closures, controls, leaving out and deep cuts in our daily lives, is only a sad joke against what the Palestinians have been suffering for years. It is, in relative terms, a minimal, albeit serious, restriction of our freedoms, which will and must be lifted in the foreseeable future. How far should restrictions on fundamental rights actually go? How great the resentment in parts of the population will be if this state of “emergency laws”, which “empower” the state to intervene in our normal lives with business closures and regulations, continues in the long term, is neither foreseeable nor sustainable.

Fatal state failure?

The corona virus must not, of course, be taken lightly, nor is it comparable to the flu virus in any way. It is a serious lung disease that can hit people with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, and smokers in particular, very hard. At this point it becomes clear how important it is that governments, like the German one, failed to provide adequate protective masks and did not order that all citizens should wear them. The refusal of this duty, which was supported by many “experts”, was intended to cover up this failure. It borders on a “fatal state failure”. While Germany has a functioning health system, which is the envy of many other countries, enormous mistakes were made here too, through unnecessary privatisation, lobbying and capitalist greed, and these mistakes are now taking bitter revenge.

Talk shows with political “ichlings”

While the British have Queen Elizabeth II, who had to announce confidence and deep cuts, we have “Queen Angela I”, who appears here in front of a few selected journalists and does not announce much of substance. We will probably have to wait until after Easter to see how things continue. In the meantime, we are becoming public hotspots, talk shows with “political ichlings”, an army of virologists, doctors and scientists, which make us even more insecure. Not to forget the many “conspiracy apologists” with the most adventurous theories and theses. With propaganda, number games and disinformation we are not helped. Knowledge is power in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

But all this just by the way to point out the differences between us and the really imprisoned. The Coronavirus does not stop at any country or continent and does not differentiate by skin colour, ethnicity or religion. It also affects politicians, such as British Prime Minister Johnson, who was transferred to intensive care in a London hospital on Monday evening.

The corona virus has once again dramatically worsened the situation of the occupied Palestinians. Who thinks here of the approximately 299 Palestinian children imprisoned, who receive only minimal and poor care. From January 2019 until the end of last month, Israel arrested 789 boys and girls aged 12 to 18 years. The imprisoned children are deprived of their most basic rights and are subjected to unfair trials and inhuman treatment that violate their fundamental rights. Convention on the Rights of the Child? Does not apply to Israel!

Every day dozens of children are arrested in Jerusalem. In addition to imprisonment, they are locked in their homes and face deportation from their home town and heavy fines.

Israel is holding some 5,700 prisoners, including 200 children, 44 women, five members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, 27 journalists and 470 administrative detainees, who are neither charged nor brought to trial. Of the 700 prisoners who are in poor health, 200 need urgent treatment.

During the time of Merkel’s reign the Jewish settlements flourished

In the times of the Merkel regency the Jewish settlements flourished. Israeli settlements are ‘epicentres’ of the coronavirus outbreak. Gaza does not seem to be an issue at all for this federal government, how else would it be possible that 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza concentration camp are defencelessly at the mercy of the viruses and the desolate conditions?

The Palestine Liberation Organization has warned that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem have become epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic that threatens nearby Palestinian towns and villages.

The PLO’s national office added in its weekly report that the Palestinian Authority has called on Palestinian workers working in the settlements to stay at home because of the risk. The virus has apparently appeared in the Palestinian residential areas where the people working in the settlements live. There are reports of settlers spitting on Palestinian cars to spread the Covid-19 virus among Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh, the settlements are both a danger and a challenge to the Palestinians in their struggle to contain the spread of the virus.

In its report, the PLO noted that the settlers have escalated their aggression against the Palestinians by taking advantage of the corona virus blockade to damage hundreds of trees in the Occupied Territories. The Israeli security forces are doing nothing to stop them or enforce the blockade.

The Palestinian Authority declared a state of emergency in the Palestinian territories last month to combat the outbreak of Covid-19. However, since then the Israeli authorities have demolished 40 buildings belonging to Palestinians or whose owners have been forced to demolish them. Another 260 buildings have been damaged.

Zionist occupying authorities make Palestinians pay for the demolition of their houses

When Palestinians are served demolition orders, the Israeli occupation authorities make the owners pay for the destruction of their own houses if they are not willing to demolish the buildings themselves. The Jewish settlements turn Palestinian houses into cages surrounded by high apartheid walls.

Shameless

Anyone who can still celebrate Passover in good conscience in times of occupation, apartheid and racism cannot be helped. If in this country the warning is only against anti-Semitism in these Corona times, and not against the threat of racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia, then that is shameless!

When Pesach, Easter and Ramadan coincide, we will have the same concerns and must not forget the misery of the Palestinians in particular under merciless Israeli occupation. In this sense: a thoughtful Passover, next year in a free Jerusalem! Happy Easter and a good Ramadan in times of Corona. Let us not forget what is important!