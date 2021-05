600 Musiker rufen zum Boykott von Auftritten in Israel aus Solidarität mit Palästina auf

Grandios! Wo sind die deutschen Künstler…..?

More than 600 international musicians have signed an appeal calling upon their peers to boycott performances in Israel in solidarity with Palestine, Consequence Sound has reported. The signatories include Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Chromeo, Nicolas Jaar, Noname and Owen Pallett.