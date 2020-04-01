A moral offer!  By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

Through the global spread of the corona virus worldwide, the „Jewish state“ has managed to brutally exploit the necessary restrictions on movement for illegal occupation measures. As an occupation state, the Zionist regime controls all movements of the occupied people and checkpoints. Under this pretext to limit the „spread“ of the corona virus, the occupied West Bank…

Through the global spread of the corona virus worldwide, the “Jewish state” has managed to brutally exploit the necessary restrictions on movement for illegal occupation measures. As an occupation state, the Zionist regime controls all movements of the occupied people and checkpoints. Under this pretext to limit the “spread” of the corona virus, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza concentration camp were totally sealed off.

A moral offer!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

After 50 former European top politicians have finally raised criticism and signed an appeal against Trump’s “Middle East Peace Plan”, it is noticeable that all these politicians no longer act as active politicians. After all, after strong criticism, they decided to take an open stance against this “peace plan” across Europe. When will active colleagues follow them to finally acknowledge the facts and take action against the “Jewish state” and enforce the sanctions which, if it were not for the “Jewish friends”, would have been taken long ago!

“Anti-Israel agitators”

Criticism from the “Jewish state” promptly followed in the person of “master lobbyist” Manfred Gerstenfeld from the BESA Center for Strategic Studies at Bar Ilan University in Tel Aviv. He defamed these 50 former top politicians and signatories as “anti-Israel agitators” and some of them as anti-Semites. It is precisely these infamous titles that have been used for decades by Jewish-Zionist chief strategists, and his unbearable explanations also contained a demand that exceeded the acceptable level. Gerstenfeld has virtually considered a “virtual pillory for immoral elite people” on which the names of these 50 former European top politicians are to be listed. (1)

Here are the names of the signatories:

Douglas Alexander , former Secretary of State for Europe and Secretary of State for International Development, United Kingdom

Ben Bradshaw , former Secretary of State for the Middle East, United Kingdom

Gro Harlem Brundtland , former Prime Minister, Norway

John Bruton , former Prime Minister, Ireland

Micheline Calmy-Rey , former Foreign Minister and President, Switzerland

Ingvar Carlsson , former Swedish prime minister

Włodzimierz Cimoszewicz , former Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, Poland

Daniel Cohn-Bendit , former Co-President of the European Greens – European Free Alliance in the European Parliament, Germany

Joe Costello , former Minister of State for Trade and Development and Chairman of the European Affairs Committee, Ireland

Willy Claes , former Foreign Minister and NATO Secretary General, Belgium

Massimo d’Alema , former Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, Italy

Teresa Patrício de Gouveia , former Foreign Minister, Portugal

Dominique de Villepin , former Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, France

Ruth Dreifuss , former Foreign Minister and President, Switzerland

Alan Duncan , former Secretary of State for Europe and America and Secretary of State for International Development, United Kingdom

Espen Barth Eide , former Foreign Minister, Norway

Jan Eliasson , former Foreign Minister and President of the United Nations General Assembly, Sweden

Uffe Ellemann-Jensen , former Foreign Minister and President of the European Liberals, Denmark

Benita Ferrero-Waldner , former Foreign Minister and EU Commissioner for External Relations, Austria

Sigmar Gabriel , former Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor, Germany

Peter Hain , former Secretary of State for the Middle East, United Kingdom

Lena Hjelm-Wallén , former Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Sweden

Trinidad Jiménez , former Foreign Minister, Spain

Tom Kitt , former Minister of State, Ireland

Bert Koenders , former Foreign Minister of the Netherlands

Martin Liedegaard , former Foreign Minister, Denmark

Mogens Lykketoft , former Foreign Minister and President of the United Nations General Assembly, Denmark

Sven Mikser , former Foreign Minister, Estonia

Per Stig Møller , former Foreign Minister, Denmark

Holger K. Nielsen , former Foreign Minister, Denmark

Andrzej Olechowski , former Foreign Minister, Poland

Marc Otte , former EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Belgium

Chris Patten , former Vice President of the European Commission, United Kingdom

Hans-Gert Poettering , former President of the European Parliament, Germany

Jacques Poos , former Foreign Minister, Luxembourg

Vesna Pusić , former Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Croatia

Mary Robinson , former President and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ireland

Jacques Santer , former Prime Minister and President of the European Commission, Luxembourg

Karel Schwarzenberg , former Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Czech Republic

Robert Serry , former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Netherlands

Javier Solana , former Foreign Minister, NATO Secretary General and EU High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, Spain

Michael Spindelegger , former Secretary of State and Vice Chancellor, Austria Jack Straw, former Secretary of State, United Kingdom

Jack Straw , former Secretary of State, United Kingdom

Gareth Thomas , former Secretary of State for International Development, United Kingdom

Erkki Tuomioja , former Foreign Minister, Finland

Ivo Vajgl , former Foreign Minister, Slovenia

Jozias van Aartsen , former Foreign Minister of the Netherlands

Frank Vandenbroucke , former Foreign Minister, Belgium

Hubert Védrine , former Foreign Minister, France

Sayeeda Warsi , former Secretary of State for the United Nations, Human Rights and the ICC, United Kingdom

“The Dreifuss Affair”

Did Gerstenfeld think specifically of the former Swiss President and Jewess Ruth Dreifuss in this context? Does it make Jews particularly “immoral” when they criticize the “Jewish state” and its handling of international law and the Palestinians? Is it not exactly the other way around, and haven’t these 50 former top politicians made a “moral offer” by pointing out that this “peace plan” contradicts the internationally agreed parameters for a peace process in the Middle East? Doesn’t this example show how important it is to finally support the BDS movement and to issue sanctions against the “Jewish state”? (2)

In this way, the virus enables the occupiers to finally annex the entire Palestinian country, at the request of the Netanyahu regime and the “Trump peace plan”. Jewish settlers can now attack undisturbed Palestinians because, although only a few hundred meters away from the incarcerated Palestinians, they live in their illegal settlements without any particular restrictions.

Under these circumstances, can one limit a pandemic that, if it spreads even faster and more rapidly in occupied Palestine, will lead to a catastrophe? What options do the Palestinians have to defy the virus? What about the almost non-existent healthcare system that made it impossible for cancer patients or chronically ill people to receive adequate treatment? As the Israeli human rights organization Betselem reported, officials of the Israeli civil administration and Jewish occupation soldiers destroyed a community clinic and emergency accommodation in the village of Khirbet Ibzig last Thursday. The Zionist occupiers seized poles and tarpaulins, which were intended for the construction of eight tents, two for a field clinic, two for a mosque and four emergency shelters for the people “evacuated” from their homes. Another “moral offer” from the unscrupulous Zionist occupiers, who rob the Palestinians of the last and simplest means of preparing themselves for the makeshift defense against the virus. Wouldn’t it be the duty of the German government and the EU to finally react and put an end to this inhumane and illegal activity? (3) to finally react and put an end to this inhumane and illegal activity? (3) to finally react and put an end to this inhumane and illegal activity? (3)

Epicenter of oppression

While around 3,500 infected cases have been registered in the “Jewish state” despite the strict measures, there are still relatively few, around 100, in the occupied Palestinian territories, with an increasing tendency. This virus, too, does not prevent the Zionist occupation authorities from expanding the Palestinian unlawful policy of sealing off and “collective punishment”. Jewish settlers are becoming increasingly uninhibited, such as in the area around Bethlehem, where Palestinians live under the strictest quarantine by uprooting their trees, destroying their crops and wreaking havoc, knowing that the Palestinians cannot defend themselves and are helpless to destroy them Have to watch livelihood. Under the protection of the Jewish occupation army, the settlers are up to mischief. As a thank you, they are building their own streets “only for Jews” and more and more new settlements are being approved on stolen land. You actually feel in the epicenter of oppression, the Covid-19 always allows new heights.

The Israeli prisons, with their inhumane conditions, are also true virus spreaders. The occupation authorities reported that four Palestinian prisoners were infected after being interrogated with an Israeli investigator infected with the corona virus. It is an untenable situation that more than 5,000 Palestinians, including women, children, adolescents and the sick, are being held in prisons in a dirty, overcrowded state, disregarding all hygiene regulations. All of these prisoners must be released immediately. The occupation regime is known for not only keeping Palestinians arbitrary in administration, but also in partially isolated solitary confinement, in dirty cells without windows and daylight, filled with music and noise, and not afraid of the worst torture, to extort “confessions”. All of this has been known for decades, but is tolerated and supported by the so-called western “values” community in the “fight against terrorism”. After all, the prisoners are “Arab-Palestinian-Muslims”, ie “potential terrorists” (4)

So the captured and occupied Palestinians have only a desperate fight on two fronts, against the corona pandemic and against the brutal military occupation by the “Jewish state”. We have to make sure that the current corona crisis does not completely obliterate Palestine and continue to counter the decades of desolate Palestinian conditions.

Emergency laws that lead to the end of the rule of law

Even the immense danger situation must not lead to the fact that total surveillance, if it is embedded in an “empowerment law”, is only introduced voluntarily and only for a limited time, but must not escalate into Israeli or Hungarian circumstances. So if Germany is planning a smartphone app to slow down the virus, every responsible citizen should ask whether he wants to participate voluntarily. However, in times of Facebook / Whatsapp disclosure of any privacy without thinking and understanding fewer and fewer citizens will be able to recognize this risk of total surveillance and assess its scope. Can we really be sure that this “provision” will be limited and not lead to an emergency regime like under Orban in Hungary, that Parliament has been disempowered and brought to an end to the rule of law? After all, Hungary is an EU member and it would have been time to slow down Orban. If Israel wants to go further now and use computer analysis to find possible carriers of the corona virus, and also use software produced by the spy company NSO, which the FBI is suspected of being US citizens and Hacking companies and gathering information about governments, as Reuters reported in January, is more than immoral and downright criminal. Do Germany and other EU countries still want to use the “Jewish state” as a role model? Isn’t this global crisis a wake-up call to separate the “chaff from the wheat” and to prove it as a democratic state, how to achieve citizen security without criminal emergency and empowerment laws? Just as Orban is a shame for Europe, it has been the Zionist occupying regime for decades, embedded in European contacts and contracts. (5) (6) (7)

The important struggle against Covid-19 must not lead dictators and tyrants of this world to continue their brutal repression under the pretext of the pandemic spreading that NO ONE is safe from. While the killing and death of children continues in Yemen, Saudi Arabia can produce itself as a summit leader among the G20 “colleagues”, the “genocidal re-education” of the Uyghur Muslims in China continues undisturbed, as does the persecution of the Rohingya -Moslems in Burma and the murderous pogrom in India against Muslims and the persecution of minorities in the “greatest democracy” in the world. This unites ethnocracy and the “only” democracy in the Middle East and the “largest”, because India was buying weapons from Zionist friends to fight Corona. (8th)

How long do we have to wait until the European states, especially Germany, finally come to their senses and give up their compliant policy towards the “Jewish occupying state” and come to a moral offer based on real “Christian values” for the time after Corona virus?

