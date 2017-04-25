An Accelerating Palestine Rights Movement Faces Uncertain Direction, By Jack Dressler

An Accelerating Palestine Rights Movement Faces Uncertain Direction
US-instigated and propelled wars have continued to rage for 15 years in fulfillment of influential neoconservative ideologue Michael Ledeen’s envisioned „creative destruction“ through „total war.“ General Wesley Clark related the Bush administration’s intention, reported by a Pentagon friend, to „take out“ seven countries: Iran plus six Middle Eastern and North African Arab countries – all of which happened to be unfriendly to Israel.
Kommentar hinterlassen