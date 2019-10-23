As if we didn`t know…. Zionism is a Crime against Humanity by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

Why are the Palestinian rights, which also include a legal and UN-approved right of return to their stolen and occupied homeland, portrayed here as a terror that threatens Israel and its right to exist? This is a crime that, like the National Law, restricts even more the rights of all minorities and has as little to…

Why are the Palestinian rights, which also include a legal and UN-approved right of return to their stolen and occupied homeland, portrayed here as a terror that threatens Israel and its right to exist? This is a crime that, like the National Law, restricts even more the rights of all minorities and has as little to do with democracy as Zionism.

Zionism is a Crime Against Humanity

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

When AKK, the new German Minister of War, Annegret Kramp-K (n) arrenberger, made her inaugural visit to the “Jewish State,” Israel’s security was the German raison d’etre. She was so motivated by her attachment to the “Jewish state” that she particularly pointed out that her first trip abroad, outside the EU, was going to Israel, that she was consciously choosing to speak in Israel as a privilege. According to “boss” Merkel, who in 2008 had already made the German state rationale for the security of Israel a “matter of the heart”. Even then AKK words should have made us deeply worried – their words of recognition to Israel, how to learn from Israel in terms of defense and cybersecurity.

Israel’s reign of terror

What we learn from Israel is how an apartheid state has managed to become a victim of the Holocaust, building a reign of terror over the illegal occupation of Palestine, which is unique in the world. As Netanyahu once said when it came to US support, the Jewish lobby in the US is so strong that we can expect support again and again.

In fact, this support, which is supported by all parties in Germany – supported by the lobby – has become official and uncritical policy. While Jewish settlements, war crimes and crimes against international law are being promoted as “self-defense” to actively support this small, allegedly only enemy-threatened country, the systematic destruction of Palestinian infrastructure and life here is virtually unnoticed or philosemitically ignored.

AKK as an Israeli combat drone

So, if AKK demands a “security zone” for Syria, why has not it made this demand to Israel, which almost daily violates sovereign rights and airspaces through drone surveillance and attacks? Why are more than questionable Kurdish fighters supported, but Palestinian resistance fighters defamed as terrorists? Because the “Jewish state” and the Israel lobby are massively pursuing this “whispering policy” and have German philosemitic functionaries firmly in their hands?

When AKK emphasized responsibility for the present and the future during her visit to the “Jewish State” out of historical guilt and presented this as a “personal” obligation in the spirit of hope and friendship, she was actually aware of how she was doing so International law and human rights trample? While AKK as CDU chairman and “Minister of Defense” sought to profile themselves on all “waves” in order to finally position themselves for the chancellorship.

Her request to intervene in Syria and to demand an international security zone in the Syrian territory to Turkey seemed to her the opportunity for the “liberation blow”. When she brashly styled and styled on ZDF on Monday night and acted like Merkel’s model in the red blazer – but still with a cross around her neck – one could almost see how the prospects for German military cooperation and leadership inspired her. AKK, which made itself such a self-important “combat drone”, wanted to see their initiative as an important contribution in view of the difficult humanitarian situation in northern Syria. AKK wanted to position itself internationally to take control, so as not to let Russia and Turkey alone to cooperate. While she probably already dreams of that “her” Bundeswehr troops will intervene there, she knows very well that the Bundestag must decide on it. We do not know whether it will come back to the UNO decision on German actions, but with this kind of politicians this is quite conceivable.

Right-wing extremist friendships

While she briefed her colleague AA-Maas about her plans and said that she was surprised, and that she sees “still need for discussion” in the proposals and considers it too early for such considerations, you can not be sure how he and the SPD will finally decide when it comes to the “Gro / Ko” sausage? After all, it is precisely this Foreign Minister in terms of the “Jewish State” so connected with the views of the CDU colleague. Had he not announced his deep attachment to Israel during his visit to Israel, since he had gone into politics because of Auschwitz, building up a friendship with a far-right former colleague? With Ayeled Shaked, who did not hesitate to make their election campaign with reference to this “friendship”?

In fact, Maas actually complained about Israel’s “exclusion” by the UN in May and that it did not behave correctly towards Israel. Indeed, the “Auschwitz Minister” actually vowed to strengthen Jerusalem’s position in foreign policy to end this “painful and unsatisfactory” state, to strengthen Israel’s present and legitimate interests, and to block any attempt to delegitimize or isolate the “Jewish state”. to prevent. So what else can we expect from these politicians, who continue to side with an apartheid and occupied state that knowingly disregards international law and commits war crimes of the worst kind?

Of course, what Israel is allowed to do when it comes to Turkey is very different. A violation of international law will only be punished and sanctions will only be demanded if it is allegedly committed by Russia or Turkey. Let us be relieved that the US is withdrawing from Syria. But they will have trouble stationing these “great Trump’s troops.” Already dismisses the Iraq and do not want to have these troops in the country, after all, one has enough experience with US war troops made.

Syrian refugees: product of criminal Zionist power politics?

But my big worry is that the “Jewish deputy” is already clenching his hooves, waiting to intervene in Syria to kill two birds with one stone: to weaken Assad so that he no longer has any claims on the illegally occupied and Golan Heights, which belongs to Syria. To eliminate Iran definitively and to blow it completely out of Syria. Was not it Israel, which from the beginning put the fray on Syria, Lebanon and Iran, to fire the fire as a fire-accelerant. Are not the many Syrian refugees today and the Palestinian people in Lebanon a victim of this criminal Zionist power politics?

If we had not had Turkey, which took away the millions of refugees, we would be even more stupid. Merkel would not do anything without the Turkey agreement. Israel in particular is a master in refugee creation and then rejects it. (Except for Jewish people) This is one of the reasons why AfD and the Zionist regime work so well together. The fight against Muslims connects them. The rise of right-wing extremists worldwide has made Zionist politics even more powerful.

Kramp Karrenbauer and Merkel should take care that they do not take over if they make big foreign policy. Neither Russia nor Turkey will take a long look at these “AKK games”. If now also the “left” Katja Kipping Erdogan and Turkey threatens and even calls to freeze his accounts, then the incompetent ladies trio is complete.

A state that disregards international and human rights must have no right to exist

When it comes to Jewish concerns, all “values” are nullified, and all that matters is the security and existence of a “Jewish state,” which as a state that disregards international and human rights, has no right to exist , As long as the existence of a Palestinian state and sovereignty of this people is not supported, the “Jewish state” can not be supported. However, we are further away than ever. Also elections will not change anything in Israel nothing.

If outgoing EU Commission President Juncker prides himself on not having one of the world’s 60 or so ongoing wars taking place in Europe, that is very “pleasant”, but covers up an important fact that we are making a lot of money on these wars and pursue their own economic interests. Oil fields and natural gas must be protected, that is the maxim of “economic values”, the basis of geopolitics. Has not Israel been trying for some time to profitably exploit the huge oilfields on its doorstep?

If the final goal of the Federal Government is the new military strength, ever higher arms spending and arms sales, perhaps with the “ultimate goal” of horror and the stationing of nuclear weapons, then it is time for us to defend ourselves against it as German citizens Contribute to politics.

When human rights statements degenerate into phrases …

If the European Union pretends to defend human rights and speaks of values ​​to be defended, but all these “values” become phrases, then it is overdue that finally a rethinking takes place and the “Jewish state” as an apartheid state and illegal Occupying power is treated. As long as millions of Palestinians are deprived of their rights to live in dignity and freedom, and Germany does not face historical and contemporary responsibility, as long as we, who criticize Israel and support the Boycott Disinvestment Sanctions Movement (BDS), become criminals Anti-Semites should be made and the freedom of expression should be silenced, as long as it pays to stand up for it, especially in Germany!

Yes, I support the statement by Turkish President Erdogan that “Zionism is a crime against humanity”.

