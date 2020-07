 Augenzeugenbericht über die Hinrichtung von Abdul Fattah Al-Sharif durch einen israelischen Soldaten Von Ramzy Baroud   

Hinrichtung nach zionistischer Art

As illegal settlers increase their attacks on Palestinian civilians in the occupied city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the people of the Palestinian city continue to mount a campaign of popular resistance. One of the channels of resistance is Human Rights Defenders (HRD), “a grassroots, non-partisan Palestinian organisation, working to support nonviolent popular resistance through popular direct action and documentation of human rights violations committed by the occupation.”