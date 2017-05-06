Sicht vom Hochblauen

Bernie Sanders throws Palestinians under the bus! By Midal F. Brown

6. Mai 2017 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski English, Gastbeiträge

Der Druck der AIPAC ist so stark, dass auch Bernie Sanders kein Hoffnungsträger für Palästina ist!

Bernie Sanders throws Palestinians under the bus

A majority of Democrats now backs economic sanctions or tougher action on Israel over its continued colonization of occupied Palestinian land, a University of Maryland poll revealed this week. But progressive Democrats cannot count on a single member of the US Senate to stand firm for Palestinians rights: not Patrick Leahy, not Kamala Harris and not „progressive“ firebrand Elizabeth Warren.

