Beware of the murderous influence and criminal power of the United States and its Zionist whisperers! By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Deserpeace

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

We should beware of the murderous states of the United States and Israel, where blatant violations of the law have long since become “normal” and which describe the degree of criminalization of US and Zionist foreign policy; this is happening in an increasingly blatant, unscrupulous way that should make us all deeply concerned, especially since the German government and Europe are increasingly orienting towards this. When the EPP parliamentary group leader in the EU Parliament, Manfred Weber, in an interview on ZDF on Sunday evening (Iran) refers to Iran as a “terrorist regime” and more commitment to “coping” with the Iran crisis also “alongside the USA” calls, and speaks with incomprehensible numbers of the public “murder of 10,000 homosexuals”, then it joins the Israeli mythical fairy tale of “Holocaust planning” against the “Jewish state” or the mistranslation that Ahmadinejad allegedly demanded “to sweep Israel off the map”. These false reports are launched to discredit Iran.

Accidental plane shoot-down: consequence of murderous US threats

What we are currently experiencing is more than borderline. The brutal US assassination attempt on a senior Iranian takes a back seat, instead focusing on the tragic inadvertent shooting down of the plane. One must not forget that this panicked, deadly wrong reaction certainly has to do with the murderous US threats and shows the pressure that the Iranian government was under. After all, the Iranian authorities apologized for this terrible misfortune, which the USA categorically rejected in 1988 after shooting down an Iranian plane with 290 people on board!

The murder of Soleimani brought millions of people to the streets in Iran, and then thousands of Iranians protest against the Iranian government for their days of silence, which is indeed inexcusable! As is to be expected, this will once again be exploited in this country with a western anti-Iran mood. This is more than counterproductive for the credibility of our media. The “manipulation of silence”, as described by Jens Berger in the pondering pages, has unfortunately become the normality of the “gap press”. (1) (2) (3)

As it turns out now, the cowardly and sneaky assassination of General Soleimani had nothing to do with an “imminent” threat of an attack on four US embassies, and according to his Secretary of War Esper, it was not only unconfirmed, but there was no information that within a few days there would be an attack of this magnitude. This also failed the last pitiful attempt to justify this murder with current threats and struggle in the “war on terror”. Fortunately, the United States apparently failed with an attack on another Iranian commander that was planned at the same time. Everything smells of the DNA of the Netanyahu regime in the background, who surely knows only too well how many murderous joint commands are still on the way. The continued strong determination of the Netanyahu regime to weaken Iran and to launch attacks and bombings against Syria and Iraq is likely to lead to further attacks. (4)

Bolton and Pompeo: drivers of the murder plans

It was an act of revenge by the Trump administration for the setbacks it suffered from clever generals like Soleimani. For months, even after Bolton left, “Tea Party” Foreign Minister Pompeo and other hardliners had been retaliatory against the Al-Quds Brigade and its leaders. The Netanyahu regime has also been pushing for blows against Iran and Soleimani since the start of the Trump election, as one of the most important hatred figures.

Bolton, as the driving force, tried everything to implement these murder plans and put his greatest emphasis on Soleimani and other important Iranian leaders. As reported by various media, it was Lebanese Hezbollah leader Nasrallah who warned Soleimani that the media and political assassination was in preparation and in the final stages. Hezbollah and its charismatic leader are also a special enemy of the Zionist occupying regime because the Zionists failed in Lebanon. The “butcher of Lebanon” Sharon also experienced his Waterloo in Lebanon despite all the war crimes. Today, the Netanyahu regime, with its numerous air strikes against Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, has continued the trail of war crimes and is far from over. Iran has been targeted for years, According to “Israel Today”, the nuclear facilities through the USA are already in “bearing”. The nuclear power Israel, and therefore by no means threatened, does not tolerate a second one next to it and, unlike Iran, does not let its huge nuclear arsenal be controlled and persistently refuses to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty – accepted without contradiction by the so-called “Western community of values”. Iran is repeatedly urged to comply with the nuclear deal, even though the United States has broken it. So far, the EU has done nothing to deliver Iran the promised aid payments through Instex. Much ado about nothing, typical of this disgraceful Meuse and EU policy. (5) does not tolerate a second person next to them and does not allow their huge nuclear arsenal to be controlled, unlike Iran, and persistently refuses to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty – unreservedly accepted by the so-called “Western community of values”. Iran is repeatedly urged to comply with the nuclear deal, even though the United States has broken it. So far, the EU has done nothing to deliver Iran the promised aid payments through Instex. Much ado about nothing, typical of this disgraceful Meuse and EU policy. (5) does not tolerate a second person next to them and does not allow their huge nuclear arsenal to be controlled, unlike Iran, and persistently refuses to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty – unreservedly accepted by the so-called “Western community of values”. Iran is repeatedly urged to comply with the nuclear deal, even though the United States has broken it. So far, the EU has done nothing to deliver Iran the promised aid payments through Instex. Much ado about nothing, typical of this disgraceful Meuse and EU policy. (5) So far, the EU has done nothing to deliver Iran the promised aid payments through Instex. Much ado about nothing, typical of this disgraceful Meuse and EU policy. (5) So far, the EU has done nothing to deliver Iran the promised aid payments through Instex. Much ado about nothing, typical of this disgraceful Meuse and EU policy. (5)

Among other things, it was the same CIA forces as Gina Haspel who already carried out the illegal operations of torture and evidence destruction under Bush Jr. Times. (6)

Trump and Netanyahu: brothers in spirit

Trump, who is facing an impeachment procedure (impeachment) by the Democrats, is making every effort to escape it and to secure the support of the Republican Falcons in the Senate. This is the only way Trump believes to secure the favor of his voters, as well as his second term, and to gain domestic political benefits.

We experience the same thing with the Zionist friend and brother in the spirit of Netanyahu, who tries everything to avoid an impending corruption lawsuit and has no scruples, even to have the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) certify immunity in order to be undisturbed by processes for the upcoming third elections to win and stay prime minister.

We are dealing with the double abuse of international crimes and domestic political self-interest. In fact, the targeted assassination attempt also violates the US Constitution (Bill of Rights), which explicitly states that “nobody can be robbed of life, liberty, or property without a due process of justice”. (7)

“No US Government Employee May Participate in Political Murder”

So it is thanks to the “Church Commission”, named after Senator Frank Church, that attacks against foreign leaders were uncovered and forced the then US President Gerald Ford to sign Executive Order 11905 in 1976, which says : “No US government employee is allowed to participate in or prepare for a political murder.” (8) (9)

We are experiencing what has become of this ever more intensely. It is the moral brutalization of all values ​​and overrides all democratic norms. The more politicians point to values ​​and a supposed “fight against terror”, the more mendacious and ruthless they are.

Let us not forget that General Soleimani was one of Iran’s most respected and important government officials and was on an equal footing with his US counterparts in the fight against IS. This fact ignores the Western propaganda machinery and prefers to speak of a “terrorist”. That is why Trump can refer to Soleimani as a “sadistic mass murderer” who would have had “thousands” of people on his conscience and who should have been eliminated for a long time. This is part of the many Trump lies and sick Twitter messages that have no basis other than hatred and self-interest.

Sequence of 9/11: System of massive Orwellian surveillance

Since September 11, 2001 (9/11), the unresolved attacks have been used to overthrow all democratic rights and international law. A system of massive Orwellian surveillance has been installed, stretching from the United States to Europe and Germany. Already under the “drone king” Obama it came out that even Merkel’s cell phone had been monitored by the US secret service. However, this was obediently swept under the table, since it was the “American friends”.

Since then there has been the unbridled “fight against terror”, which was only used to stir up hatred of Muslims in such a way that it has spread like the worst epidemic of all time. The fact is that the spread of IS or al-Qaida was a direct result of the US wars and interventions, plunging millions of people into death and misery. Supported by at least $ 1 billion in weapons such groups were given to fuel the war, such as in Syria, while large sections of the population were impoverished. The “Jewish State” also pursued the support of such terrorist groups.

What do we still have to do? After all, the “Jewish State” is the most important ally of the US imperialists under Trump. In line with the staging of the “New American Century” think tank, which is pushing for regime change throughout the region in order to secure American and Israeli dominance.

A comprehensive war threatens against Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and the Palestinians

Columbia University’s Joseph Massad recently wrote that the recent US-sponsored moves to formal “non-aggression pacts” between Israel and certain Gulf states are a preparatory step for a full-scale war against Iran and Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and the Palestinians could be.

For example, the United States invaded Iraq illegally, disregarding the UN and unleashing a war against international law with “poison gas lies”. Even then, Netanyahu was one of the main “pullers” and accomplices of these deadly lies. Everything repeats itself: lies are followed by wars, targeted murders and torture. All in the name of “Christian-Jewish values”, in the fight against “terrorist-unworthy-Muslims”. The only exceptions are, according to “Feldmarschall Göring”: “Whoever is a Jew, we determine” and some have been made “Honorary Aryans”, so there are “Honorary Muslims” of friendly states such as Saudi Arabia or Egypt at will.

Who does not remember how Trump’s predecessor in office, Obama, was worshiped in Germany, who later expanded as the “drone king Obomba” to the countless crimes of the Bush era and had more than 500 drone attacks carried out with tens of thousands of murder victims in the Middle East and personally in the so-called “Killing Tuesday” selected the people who then ended up as tattered murder victims. Many European countries were initiated and silent helpers in the murder, as was Germany with Ramstein as a US drone base. From the Desert Storm to Soleimani there is a murderous blood trail in the USA, made possible by German help! (10) (11) (12)

Obama even went so far as to have innocent US citizens like Anwar al-Awlaki murdered in Yemen, and what a coincidence that the 16-year-old’s sister was later “killed” under Trump. (13)

The “Jewish State”: Master in targeted murder

The state murder is cruel “normalcy” in US politics. This form of “targeted murder” was optimized by the “Jewish State” and, as the investigative reporter for the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth Ronen Bergmann writes in his book “The Shadow War”, there has been no other country in the “western” since the end of the Second World War Community of values ​​”except Israel, that has more“ targeted murders ”on the conscience. The “Jewish State” is a master in targeted murder and “no Israeli can claim that he knew nothing of what was happening in his name.” (14)

When assassination squads and helicopters were sent out during the second Intifada to “eliminate” Palestinian politicians, this was confirmed by the UN, “Murders against the Fourth Geneva Convention”, Article 147 and violation of “International Humanitarian Law”. At that time, the United States and the Europeans still distanced themselves from this Israeli murder policy. Today this is copied or supported by some states (Ramstein).

Through this targeted murder policy, regime changes and economic wars, which have desperate people demonstrated, and through targeted infiltration tactics such as in Ukraine, Venezuela, Hong Kong or Iran, one wants to consciously secure Western supremacy, with all dirty means of this ” clean policy.

So beware of the murderous influence and criminal power of the United States and its Zionist whisperers!

