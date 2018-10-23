Big BDS legal win in Germany

Evidente Fakten lassen sich auf Dauer nicht vertuschen. Auch wenn die Zionisten und ihre Unterstützer nichts fürchten als die Wahrheit und Diffamierungen und Schmutzkampagnen, als verzweifelte Waffe einsetzen.

Supporters of the BDS – boycott, divestment and sanctions – movement in Germany have won a two-year court battle against a local authority that could set a legal precedent for BDS activism in the country. On 27 September, the administrative court of the northwestern German city of Oldenburg ruled that the municipality’s decision to cancel a 2016 BDS event had been unlawful.