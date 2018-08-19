Classiscal Music censored for Israel By Raimond Deane The Electronic Intifada

Unglaublich was sich in Deutschland, diesmal traf es Donaueschingen, abspielt. Dank an die Electronic Intifada, dass sie diesen Skandal aufgriff. Deutsche Medien hätten ihn auf der Titelseite bringen müssen, aber darin ist dank dem Würgegriff Israel-Lobby nicht mehr dran zu denken. Nur die FAZ brachte eine kleine Notiz im Feuilleton, immerhin°!

In March 2008 Angela Merkel became the first German chancellor to address the Israeli parliament. In a speech that never once mentioned the occupation and colonization of Palestinian lands, she described Israel’s security as „part of my country’s raison d’être“ – Staatsräson – more precisely, „reason of state,“ and asserted that „only if Germany accepts its enduring responsibility for the moral disaster in its history will we be able to build a humane future.“