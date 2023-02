Demokraten loben Bush und wollen mehr Kriegsgewinnler aus dem Mittelstand von Caitlin Johnstone

Listen to a reading of this article: Well it’s another big day for Democrats doing Democraty things. At a Friday event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) hosted by the George W Bush Institute, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke glowingly of the president who instituted the program in 2003 at the same time he was preparing to launch an invasion which would inflict unfathomable horrors upon our world which continue to unfold to this day.