Der Kreml lernt nie von Paul Craig Roberts

The Kremlin Never Learns Paul Craig Roberts The Kremlin’s weak responses to provocations continue to encourage the West to bring Russia more, and more dangerous, provocations.It is irresponsible for Washington and Washington’s NATO puppet states to provoke Russia.But seeing weakness in the Kremlin, it is hard for the West to restrain itself.The West now dismisses Russian threats as bluster.Consequently, the West has moved from provocation to aggression.