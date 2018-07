I am ashamed to be an Israeli Today Daniel Barenboim

Daniel Barenboim, the world-renowned pianist and conductor, has labelled Israel’s „Nation State“ law as „a very clear form of apartheid“. Writing in Haaretz on Sunday, in a piece entitled: „Today, I Am Ashamed to Be an Israeli,“ Barenboim said the law, passed on Thursday, „confirms the Arab population as second-class citizens“.