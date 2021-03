 Die Benjamins könnten ihre Fähigkeit verlieren, US-Politiker dazu zu bringen, der israelischen Linie zu folgen Von Asa Winstanley

Bild: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210305-the-benjamins-may-be-losing-their-ability-to-get-us-politicians-to-toe-the-israeli-line/

As a working journalist who reports frequently on the machinations of the pro-Israel lobby, one of the most common claims I come across is that it doesn’t actually exist. Almost uniquely among Middle Eastern regimes allied to Britain and the US, we are told, Israel has no lobby which advocates for Western policies to support it.