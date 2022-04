Die wahre Bedrohung im Ukraine-Konflikt von Paul Craig Roberts

Paul Craig Roberts sei Dank für diese schonungslose Analyse

The Real Threat in the Ukraine Conflict Paul Craig Roberts I still have forebodings about the manner in which the Kremlin is conducting the Ukrainian operation.There is no doubt that the Russians had to come to the defense of the Donbass republics.Having done little other than to provide the republics with some weapons and intelligence, for eight years the Kremlin allowed the Ukrainian shelling of Donbass and the occupation of large areas of the Donbass by Nazi militias, while the US and NATO trained and equipped a large Ukrainian army to subdue the republics.