“Dies ist ein gefährlicher Angriff auf die Redefreiheit und die akademische Freiheit von Big Tech Von Palästina Legal

Mondoweiss bringt das, was in deutschen Medien nicht zu lesen bekommt.

Editor’s Note: The following statement was issued on September 23, 2020 by Palestine Legal. Mondoweiss occasionally publishes press releases and statements from organizations in an effort to draw attention to overlooked issues. Three tech giants censored an online class featuring Palestinian, Black, Jewish and South African activists at San Francisco State University, after pro-Israel advocacy groups complained.