DON’T ALLOW THE ISRAEL LOBBY TO CONTROL YOUR THOUGHTS By Evelyn Hrcht-Galinski Desertpeace

No more submissiveness to the Israel lobby and the systematic defamation of critics of Israeli politics!

No more submission to the Israel lobby!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The allegedly increasing anti-Semitism in Germany unbearably overlaps any culture of discussion. When Minister of the Interior Seehofer presented the new constitutional protection report, he tried again to confirm an increase of 40 percent in registered offenses in the alleged “left-wing extremist spectrum”, while the right-wing extremist is said to have only seen an increase of 10 percent. At the same time, he found that there was an increase in right-wing extremist, racist and anti-Semitic acts. He found this area as the greatest threat to security in Germany. I don’t like this summary from left, right and racist. What are these statements based on?On the protection of the constitution? A 15 percent decline in acts of violence from the “right spectrum”? While there was an increase in anti-Semitic crimes of 17.1 percent? The fact is that the politically motivated murderous racist offenses all came from the right-wing extremist milieu and were mainly directed against Muslims. However, this was more or less negated by politics, after all it only concerned “Muslim Turks”. Only when a politician was affected were you alarmed, and the politicians were probably afraid for their safety. that the politically motivated murderous racist offenses all came from the right-wing extremist milieu and were mainly directed against Muslims. However, this was more or less negated by politics, after all it only concerned “Muslim Turks”. Only when a politician was affected were you alarmed, and the politicians were probably afraid for their safety. that the politically motivated murderous racist offenses all came from the right-wing extremist milieu and were mainly directed against Muslims. However, this was more or less negated by politics, after all it only concerned “Muslim Turks”. Only when a politician was affected were you alarmed, and the politicians were probably afraid for their safety.

Seehofer: a shame for our country

When the “NSU” committed the murders of migrants (Turkish and a Greek-born), there was a death list later and it could have been prevented years ago that these murders occurred, one was still quite idle. Especially since Seehofer’s “Spezi”, the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Maassen, who had an affinity for the right milieu, could be sure of his protective hand. After all, it was mainly the “dangerous Muslims” who had to be observed and who posed the “terrorist danger”.Enemy images have always been the left and the Muslims and nothing has changed to this day. So when Seehofer speaks of a “shame for our country” today, I agree with him, but I mean him. This is a catastrophic picture that is emerging

The last sad climax is the never planned study on racial profiling by the police. Seehofer temporarily stopped this study “because no stigmatization of the police may be encouraged”. He only got approval from the CDU interior expert Schuster, who wanted to prevent a “prejudice of the police” through such a study. Fortunately, he is facing headwinds from all parties, including the CDU, including Chancellor Merkel, who consider the need for such a study to be a given. Likewise, the police have not blocked themselves. (2)

Soon “race laws” and “Aryan evidence” in Germany again?

The fact that racial profiling is occurring in Germany rightly heats people’s minds. It was also announced that the Stuttgart police had allegedly carried out “family tree research” into the nationality of the suspect’s parents at registry offices after the investigation into the riot night, which should raise the alarm bells. Stephan Anpalagan asked in the last ARD press club that there will soon be “race laws” and “Aryan proof” in Germany again. He is a ray of hope among German journalists, who in his calm, clever and print-ready language proved to be an expert on the subject and which we hope to see more often in the press club soon. (3) (4)

There is also a racist Israeli role model. The “Jewish state” planned “Jewish evidence” and has been doing “racial profiling” for years. (5)

When President Steinmeier reminded me of the Srebrenica massacre, I shuddered at the hypocrisy. Wouldn’t it have long been necessary to use the exact sentences he used in this context for Palestine?

When will German courage finally come, led by the Federal President?

“Remembering suffering and pain is a key building block for reconciliation.The criminal investigation of the events is just as important ”. This Federal President, who is stunned by Srebrenica and complains about the genocide, has never openly condemned the Israeli international law, occupation and human rights crimes, like many other German politicians, the Nakba, the genocide in Gaza. Nor has he ever asked the Zionist Netanyahu regime and its actors to “have the courage and finally face up to historical heritage”. When will German courage finally come, led by the Federal President? Wouldn’t that be overdue, 72 years after the Nakba and in view of the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine?

When the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed the nation state law on July 19, 2018, unilateral self-assurance about the legitimacy of the “Jewish state” was sealed and opened the final opportunity to annex the West Bank. This law also raised “discrimination to a constitutional value”. For Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was the decisive moment in history to finally be recognized as a nation state of the “Jewish people”. The apartheid state had finally implanted itself.

Speechless when it comes to the crimes of “Jewish friends”

What was 2018? Where was the Federal President there? Germany was speechless, as always when it comes to “Jewish friends” and their crimes.Steinmeier, for example, criticized China in clear terms for the “violation” of international law and regulated President Erdogan during his visit to Germany, which he had already criticized in 2017 as “unofficial” clarity.Would he have “dared” to do so with Prime Minister Netanyahu? It is therefore more than hypocritical how this Federal President leans out politically when it comes to China, Turkey or Russia, as he did during the Munich Security Conference in February this year, where he said “Russia, China and the USA for Criticized nationalism ”and complained of increasing“ destructive dynamics in world politics ”, but deliberately forgot the “Jewish state” for its nationalism. After all, it is the Netanyahu regime that spreads a “destructive dynamic in Middle East politics”.

One should expect a German head of state to criticize the politics of the Jewish apartheid colonial regime with clear words, if he already criticizes states so clearly and sometimes “forgets” diplomatic practices!

Criminalization of the Debate on the Criminal Behavior of the “Jewish State”

Should large parts of the West Bank still be annexed, then this is only the well-prepared judaization of Palestine, which, as long as US President Trump is still ruling, could soon be fulfilled. So it is surprising that the President of the Central Council of Jews, Schuster, has not yet commented on this topic as one of the mouthpieces of the “Jewish state” in Germany.Where’s his criticism? Or is he in favor of land grabbing? And what about the German Israel lobby? If she tacitly endorses the land grab – and it can be assumed – you should not be surprised if Jewish citizens who always show solidarity with the “Jewish state” are also held liable!

So we see that the ever-increasing attempt to criminalize any debate about the illegal and criminal behavior of the “Jewish state” as anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism has proven to be an invaluable means of protecting the “Jewish state” from criticism. In fact, as Irit Dekel and Esra Özyürek write in their excellent article on July 10th in ZEIT, we are experiencing a “perfidious diversion” to systematically prevent a differentiated anti-Semitism debate in Germany, as well as leftist, non-white or Muslim positions to prevent. (6)

Mr. Klein, step back immediately from your unnecessary position!

An open letter from Jewish scholars and scientists comes at exactly the right time to address the anti-Semitism officer Felix Klein, who is again asked to resign in this memorable letter, and who, with his last unspeakable statement, claims that he is “anti-Semitism life would have made life difficult for the left-liberal milieu personally ”. It is incredible what this man says. In fact, Mr. Klein, do us one last good service and step back immediately from your unnecessary position. We do not need any other governor of the “Jewish state”, moreover deployed and paid for by our tax money. What we really need, and you can’t repeat that enough, is a racism officer! (7) (8) (9)

This identification of the Jew and the Zionist was the lifeblood of the Zionist project from the very beginning. Only by claiming recognition as a “Jewish state”, as the state of the Jewish people and not all of its citizens, is the claim to “return” to their state legitimizing. Zionism has consequently stolen the history of Palestine, the country and even the food culture in order to destroy any Arab-Palestinian identity. Just as Jews who immediately “get home” receive Israeli citizenship, Palestinians are excluded from their legitimate return to their home country of Palestine.There is an essay by Fadi Quan in the taz of July 13, 2020, which leaves nothing to be clear about Israeli methods and harassment. It shows the leverage that the “Jewish State” uses to intimidate Palestinians who want to visit their families in Palestine. (10)

Cancel all city partnerships with Israel!

Solidarity with this “Jewish state” must finally end, this affects German politics in particular. First of all, all town twinning arrangements with Israel should be canceled as a sign against the annexation policy. Furthermore, streets with the names of Israeli politicians were to be renamed.

I was delighted to read the article “Rettet Glinka” by Jan Brachmann, music editor of the FAZ, on July 11th. The author put it in a nutshell, this malicious madness, which does not stop at one of the best Russian composers, whom I appreciate as an opera lover, namely Michael Ivanovich Glinka.What the “struggle sheet” of the Central Council of Jews, the Jewish General, did this time by defaming Glinka with false allegations knocked the bottom of the barrel. Brachmann exposed how the JA works with false allegations by portraying Glinka as an anti-Semite, among other things, with the accusation that Glinka defamed Anton Rubinstein’s musical society as a “Zhid Verein” (Jewish association). The society was founded in 1859, the conservatory in 1862, there was Glinka, who died in Berlin in 1857, long since dead. This derailment of the JA also ranks among the many before. But the worst part is that the Berlin Senate, which was planning to rename Berlin Mohrenstrasse to Glinka-Strasse, gave in after obedient obedience to this “greasy item”. (11) (12) (13) (14)

