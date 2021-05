Ex-israelischer Pilot: ‘Unsere Armee ist eine terroristische Organisation, die von Kriegsverbrechern geführt wird’

Bild: Yonatan Shapira, a former Israeli soldier on September 26, 2010 [HASAN MROUE/AFP via Getty Images]

A former Israeli Air Force pilot, Yonatan Shapira, has described the Israeli government and army as “terrorist organisations” run by “war criminals.” Captain Shapira who had resigned from the Israeli army in 2003 at the height of the Palestinian Second Intifada explained in an exclusive interview with Anadolu News Agency why he realized after joining the army that he was “part of a terrorist organisation”.