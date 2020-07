 Ex-Knesset-Sprecher: Trumpf stoppte die Annexion des Westjordanlands

Fragt sich nur für wie lange?

The former Speaker of Knesset (Israel’s parliament), Abraham Borg, said US President Donald Trump has halted the Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Anadolu reports. In an interview with Italian daily „Il Fatto Quotidiano“, Borg said Trump stopped the implementation of the annexation plan as „he doesn’t have time to help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in implementing the annexation of the West Bank and Jordan Valley“.