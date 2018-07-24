Forget the Oscar: Give The White Helmets the Leni Riefenstahl Award for Best War Propaganda

Forget Oscar: Give The White Helmets the Leni Riefenstahl Award for Best War Propaganda Film
March 2, 2017 by Patrick Henningson This has to be historic low for Hollywood and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In your average lifetime, everyone will get their share of war propaganda films. In America, it’s a kind of sacred tradition, where Hollywood does the job of revisionism, paving over an otherwise uncomfortable history with a new coat of stain.
Prima – die Überschrift! Es ist unsäglich, was man da über die Weißhelme in der Presse und im Fernsehen findet. Kriegspropaganda pur!
Your headlines are very good! It is just so horrible what one reads in the press and TV about the White Helmets in the West. It is mere war propaganda!
da unser „Aussenonkel“ Maas ihnen ja bevorzugt Asyl gewähren will, haben wir wiedermal allen Grund stolz zu sein. Außerdem wohl auch allen Grund für den Einsatz der Bundeswehr im Inneren.