Freedom of Expression Vs Xenophobia By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Once upon a time 30 years ago, when the Berlin Wall fell, the wall of xenophobia began to build up. I too was euphoric when I saw the cheering people at the Brandenburg Gate rejoice and breathed the air of freedom. As beautiful as this new freedom and the end of separation and the fall of the wall were, so bitter was the awakening. The GDR was a state of injustice and oppressed and spied on the citizens. Many who today have something to say at the forefront of German politics were, unlike they always try to portray, not victims of the system, but perpetrators. Did not we Germans like that before? When, after 1945, many Nazis were given back their old posts, while emigrants were defamed as traitors, it was the Cold War, Western allies and an ideological education that further spread the brown stink. The old parties became new and did not want to have anything to do with the past. But the past has not passed, it remains as a monument and is not possible without remembering.

Without Russia, no merger to a Germany

When the GDR was actually finished, it was Gorbachev’s merit to jump over the shadow of certain half-baked East German politicians and open the wall. This process testifies to its size. Without Russia, the GDR would never have become free and merged into a Germany. Even today, the differences are still large, but most former GDR citizens have now joined with the Federal Republic. Of course, there are many bitter and abandoned people, but are not they also in the West? It probably takes another generation to make this connection normal.

I have been dealing with this topic since my youth, but in Berlin I experienced the parallels, how the Cold War and the Springer press poisoned the “Berliner Luft”, until today.

Yes, the 9th of November: a day so historic in Germany must continue to be remembered as the commemoration day of the Pogrom Night in 1938, in the East as in the West. But what prevents us from celebrating November as the day of the fall of the Berlin Wall, and to regard this fall of the Wall as a reminder and as an incentive to think of the apartheid wall in Palestine and demand its fall in this context. After all, these data and walls are so closely linked.

Pro-Israeli attitudes conceal the ethnic-anti-Semitic attitude of the AfD

Equally connected are right-wing populism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. The AfD, the party that shows its discomfiture in the politics of remembrance so openly, has nothing to do with this “bird’s throats of history”, wants to be associated with the “memorial of shame” quite differently than Democrats imagine understands masterly, by their pro-Jewish and pro-Israeli attitude, their true völkisch anti-Semitic attitude to disguise. It is all the more reprehensible, if there is a group of Jews in this party, who feel that they belong to this right-wing extremist thinking and have integrated themselves into this “alternative for Germany”. On the other hand, it does not seem outlandish.

This is exactly what fits it, when AfD defense politician Gerold Otten calls for the deployment of the Bundeswehr at the German border, in order to protect them from refugees. The AfD floats a 50,000 strong reserve corps to reinforce 230,000 soldiers. There will certainly be discussions of a constitutional nature, as Otten said. All of this has been practiced by the Zionist regime for years and so is directed against Palestinians and “infiltrants”. Perhaps these German politicians also favors that Israeli colleagues participate as expert advisers in such missions. Especially since the German Air Force has participated in the International Exercise “Blue Flag” in the Negev Desert since Sunday, November 14, with about 130 soldiers and six Eurofighters of squadron 71 “Richthofen”. The Israel Defense Forces said the exercise was of “utmost strategic importance” in training various combat scenarios and techniques. Incidentally, the USA, Italy and Greece are among them! And so-called Israeli “anti-terrorist specialists” guard image newspaper already Jewish objects in Germany. Why is there no constitutional debate on this topic?

Not only does the Bundeswehr have many admirers in the “Jewish state”, it is also the AfD, which was praised by the Israeli newspaper Israel-Hayom for its Israeli friendliness. In fact, the similarity to Likud or other governing parties of the far-right Israeli spectrum can not be overlooked. (1)

A hateful, xenophobic offensive that is well received in the East

That the AfD is experiencing such a rise, especially in the East German states, the former GDR, should make us all think. After all, the strategy of national identity and migration, as well as the radical rejection of migration, Muslims and strangers, is so fertile that it should frighten us. In fact, many of these voters and Easterners have a xenophobia without strangers. Built on social envy, rejection of multi-cultural and immigration, the AfD was able to win more and more voters. The “Autumn Offensive” campaign quickly became a one-sidedly hateful and xenophobic offensive, and unfortunately that seems to be a good thing, especially in the East. This AfD has moved more and more in the direction of Björn Höcke, the differences are only marginal – between Gauland, Weidel, Meuthen and Beatrix v. Stork or Erika Steinbach, who is not (yet) an AfD member (but she is the director of the AfD-affiliated Desiderius Foundation), as well as the right-wing “Axis of the Good” publicist Vera Lengsfeld, be it a member or only “related”. But basically, everyone fits in a brown AFD bag. (2)

Thus one can observe the dangerous European phenomenon that the parties of the right-wing radicalism show a clearly pro-Israeli-Jewish attitude, so together with the “Jewish state” as a bulwark of the Christian-Jewish Western fight against Islam = terror and Palestinians = terrorists occur. In addition, an alleged Islamic anti-Semitism and a left-wing “anti-imperialist” anti-Semitism as a common enemy will be fought. Let us not forget that the President of the Central Committee, Schuster, was one of the first to demand an “upper limit” in 2015 after the first refugee reception of Syrian refugees. (3)

So we have almost identical demands – if Jewish organizations like the Zionist Gaza massacre demanded more solidarity with Israel, much like positions on the “Patriotic Platform,” which hopefully has now dissolved. This does not change the danger of the AfD and does not excuse any voter who chooses this party! (4)

It is 5 past 12

If now in Thuringia after the election 17 CDU politicians demand “open-ended” talks and the Thuringian parliamentary leader Michael Heym with (jealous!) Looking at the AFD election result of 23.4% and then says “You do not do democracy a favor if you beat up a quarter of the electorate “, then it’s 5 to 12! What about the three-quarters of the rest of the electorate? This disproves any democratic insight that I suspected even in the CDU. If Chancellor Merkel and CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer do not intervene here and try to save the last bit of CDU decency, then I see black and brown for this CDU. If CDU General Secretary Ziemiak can not think of anything better than the term “crazy”, then that’s crazy! As on election night after the disastrous CDU result of 21, 8% of the top candidate Möhring of course announced talks with the election winner and left Prime Minister Ramelow, he was immediately repulsed by the Berlin CDU party headquarters. If the CDU continues to move in that direction, it seems to me time to think about whether this chancellor and party is still governing. The SPD would be well advised to finally free themselves from “left animosity” against the left as a partner – even in the Bund – and to think about new strategies and alliances, instead of becoming more and more a CDU light. Otherwise, you will end up only a “self-employment” as a single-digit “splinter party”. he was immediately repulsed by the Berlin CDU party headquarters. If the CDU continues to move in that direction, it seems to me time to think about whether this chancellor and party is still governing. The SPD would be well advised to finally free themselves from “left animosity” against the left as a partner – also in the Bund – and to think about new strategies and alliances, instead of becoming more and more a CDU light. Otherwise, you will end up only a “self-employment” as a single-digit “splinter party”. he was immediately repulsed by the Berlin CDU party headquarters. If the CDU continues to move in that direction, it seems to me time to think about whether this chancellor and party is still governing. The SPD would be well advised to finally free themselves from “left animosity” against the left as a partner – even in the Bund – and to think about new strategies and alliances, instead of becoming more and more a CDU light. Otherwise, you will end up only a “self-employment” as a single-digit “splinter party”. to finally free themselves from “left animosity” against the left as a partner – also in the federation – and to think about new strategies and alliances, instead of becoming more and more a CDU light. Otherwise, you will end up only a “self-employment” as a single-digit “splinter party”. to finally free themselves from “left animosity” against the left as a partner – also in the federation – and to think about new strategies and alliances, instead of becoming more and more a CDU light. Otherwise, you will end up only a “self-employment” as a single-digit “splinter party”.

The AfD party has set off an avalanche and set the inhibition threshold of hate especially against Islam and Muslims in motion, the spiritual political arsonists and media also kindled, but were still outdated by the AfD. It is a rendition of rhetoric and deeds – like the murders of the NSU – that has not been taken seriously for a long time. Only the attack against the synagogue in Halle caused international attention. However, such far-right “individual perpetrators” have their spiritual helpers and cronies everywhere and pose a terrible threat to ALL of us, but of course more to hate objects such as Muslims and Jews. While the NSU murders were not taken seriously at the beginning, the grave desecration of the grave of my father Heinz Galinski is still unresolved, The state is now becoming ever more attentive when it comes to its politicians. After the terrible murder of the local politician Lübcke they thought about what a danger, especially since the politicians felt particularly affected. In the ominous extreme right-wing threatening letters to the Greens Claudia Roth and Cem Özdemir the excitement is great, the state is now “woken up”. This excitement I would have liked in the threatening letters against the Frankfurt-based lawyer with Turkish roots, Seda Basay-Yildiz, which she got from a group NSU2.O, she was one of the co-plaintiff representatives in the NSU trial. In the ominous extreme right-wing threatening letters to the Greens Claudia Roth and Cem Özdemir the excitement is great, the state is now “woken up”. This excitement I would have liked in the threatening letters against the Frankfurt-based lawyer with Turkish roots, Seda Basay-Yildiz, which she got from a group NSU2.O, she was one of the co-plaintiff representatives in the NSU trial. In the ominous extreme right-wing threatening letters to the Greens Claudia Roth and Cem Özdemir the excitement is great, the state is now “woken up”. This excitement I would have liked in the threatening letters against the Frankfurt-based lawyer with Turkish roots, Seda Basay-Yildiz, which she got from a group NSU2.O, she was one of the co-plaintiff representatives in the NSU trial.

Here avenged the German well-known policy, which always understood only the left as an enemy and who always regarded the rights with benevolent gaze. While the KPD was banned and the Radikaleerlass suffered much under the Willy Brandt government in 1972, many left-leaning careers were destroyed – in line with the motto “Left out and Nazis in” – the Republicans and the NPD were not banned , (5) (6)

What we do not need are walls and politicians on the leash of secretly governing Lobbyists

Like the left, Islam has a hard time in Germany. As in the Western media against Muslims, Turkey and Islam stir up the prejudices, the Islamophobia in the population has been scarily promoted. Only in this way could right-wing populism and the AfD increase in this way. The demonization of Iran and Islam by Hamas, Hezbollah at the instigation of the US and the Israel lobby has taken on alarming proportions with slogans such as “Iranian Holocaust”, “backwardness, misogyny and honor killings in Islam, Muslim anti-Semitism, the Koran as a dangerous book: Sure for surah “, to list only a few Hetzbeispiele.

Is not there an increasing instrumentalization of religions in the “Jewish state” and in Christian evangelicals, who act as great “friends of the Jews”? Why then point to Islam and defame it? Through this dangerous development, Western society has become complicit in ever-increasing Islam hatred. (7)

What we need is a tolerant and open society that lives together free of ideologies in a multicultural Germany and Europe without prejudice. That is possible and will soon be desired. In fact, we need about 400,000 workers in Germany who can dignify and grow old with dignity and alms. But what we do not need are walls and self-serving politicians who do not think about the country and us citizens, but only to the lobbyists, the secret rulers.

The problem is the brown spirits and xenophobia

What we do not need at all is a constant armament increase and an increase in the defense budget. Equally, there must be an end to Russia’s and Turkey’s hostile foreign policy. No war missions and interference in foreign conflicts. We do not need a raison d’être for the “Jewish state” and support for its anti-settlements policy of settlement and expulsion.

Not the anti-Semitism and its definition – with more than questionable conclusions – are the problem, but it is the brown spirits and xenophobia. False philosemitic Israeli friends saw the foundations of democracy. Freedom of expression also applies to BDS supporters and critics of Israel and is a high good worth defending. It is worth arguing for that. (8) (9)

We do not need brown philo-Semitic spirits that undermine freedom of expression and fuel xenophobia!

footnotes:

Originally posted AT