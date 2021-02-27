  • Kommentar vom Hochblauen

Frisch aus der Presse: Pfizer-CEO Albert Bourla gibt zu, dass Israel das “Labor der Welt” ist.  Von Gilad Atzmon

27. Februar 2021

Hot off the Press: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admits Israel is the ‘world’s lab.’ – Gilad Atzmon thoughts and music

If Israelis are confused by the fact that their government treats them like laboratory pets, if they wonder why their freedom to travel, to socialise or even earn a living have evaporated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla produced a genuine answer yesterday.

Großen Dank an meinen Freund Gilad Atzmon für diesen “Hintergrundartikel”!

Frisch aus der Presse: Pfizer-CEO Albert Bourla gibt zu, dass Israel das
“Labor der Welt” ist. 

Von Gilad Atzmon

27.02.2021

Wenn Israelis durch die Tatsache verwirrt sind, dass ihre Regierung sie wie Labortiere behandelt, wenn sie sich fragen, warum ihre Freiheit zu reisen, sich zu sozialisieren oder sogar ihren Lebensunterhalt zu verdienen sich verflüchtigt hat, hat Pfizer-CEO Albert Bourla gestern eine echte Antwort geliefert. In einem Interview auf NBC sagte Bourla:

“Ich glaube, dass Israel im Moment das Labor der Welt geworden ist, weil sie in diesem Zustand nur unseren Impfstoff verwenden und einen sehr großen Teil ihrer Bevölkerung geimpft haben, so dass wir sowohl wirtschaftliche als auch gesundheitliche Indizes studieren können.”

Ich habe kein Problem mit medizinischen Experimenten am Menschen, wenn sich die Teilnehmer aller möglichen Umstände und Überlegungen bewusst sind, die zu ihrer Zustimmung führen. Das ist in Israel nicht geschehen. Mittels “grüner Pässe” droht die Regierung praktisch damit, jeden zu bestrafen, der sich weigert, an einem “Labor”-Experiment für ein riesiges Pharmaunternehmen mit einer sehr problematischen Bilanz teilzunehmen.

Die Ergebnisse dieses Pfizer-israelischen Experiments sind nicht unbedingt ermutigend. Obwohl es möglich ist, wie einige Studien nahelegen, dass die meisten Geimpften zumindest einen kurzfristigen Schutz vor Covid-19 haben, kann niemand die erstaunliche Tatsache leugnen, dass sich in nur 8 Wochen der Massenimpfung die Gesamtzahl der Covid-19-Todesfälle im jüdischen Staat fast verdoppelt hat, verglichen mit der Zahl, die sich in den zehn Monaten zuvor angesammelt hatte.

Seit Israel sich in eine Nation von Meerschweinchen verwandelt hat, hat ein Virus, das früher vor allem ältere Menschen und solche mit schweren gesundheitlichen Problemen befallen hat, nun seine Natur völlig verändert.  Nach nur 2 Monaten einer “erfolgreichen” Massenimpfkampagne sind 76% der neuen Covid-19-Fälle unter 39 Jahre alt. Nur 5,5% sind über 60. 40% der kritischen Patienten sind unter 60. Das Land hat auch einen starken Anstieg der Covid-19-Fälle bei schwangeren Frauen festgestellt, von denen sich mehr als ein paar in kritischem Zustand befinden. In den letzten Wochen gab es bei Neugeborenen einen starken Anstieg der Covid-19-Fälle um 1300% (von 400 Fällen bei unter Zweijährigen am 20. November auf 5.800 im Februar 2021).

Die in Israel gesammelten Beweise weisen auf eine enge Korrelation zwischen Massenimpfungen, Fällen und Todesfällen hin. Diese Korrelation deutet auf die Möglichkeit hin, dass es die Geimpften sind, die das Virus tatsächlich verbreiten oder sogar eine Reihe von Mutanten, die für die oben beschriebene radikale Verschiebung der Symptome verantwortlich sind.

Als CEO Bourla von NBC gefragt wurde, ob man andere anstecken könnte, nachdem man zwei Dosen des Impfstoffs erhalten hat, gab Bourla zu:

“Das ist etwas, das bestätigt werden muss, und die realen Daten, die wir aus Israel und anderen Studien bekommen, werden uns helfen, das besser zu verstehen.”

Wenn CEO Bourla nicht sicher ist, ob sein “Impfstoff” die Ausbreitung der Krankheit verhindert, warum verkauft er ihn dann auf der ganzen Welt? Warum sollte irgendeine Regierung zulassen, dass diese Substanz verwendet wird, solange nicht alle notwendigen Vorsichtsmaßnahmen getroffen worden sind?  Außerdem, angesichts der aufkommenden Besorgnis, dass die Geimpften die Krankheit verbreiten können (was CEO Bourla nicht bestreitet), was ist der Sinn des “grünen Passes”? Ich vermute, dass ein solches Dokument leicht durch ein ‘Leichtgläubigen-Zertifikat’ ersetzt werden könnte, das denjenigen verliehen wird, die dumm genug waren, sich zu stellen.

Aber Bourla muss nicht mehr lange auf die ‘Ergebnisse’ aus seinem ‘Labor’ warten. Ich kann ihm die relevantesten Zahlen liefern, vorausgesetzt, dass entweder er oder irgendjemand bei Pfizer grundlegende Grafiken lesen kann. Jedes Land, das in die Massenimpfungsfalle getappt ist, hat einen ähnlichen, noch nie dagewesenen Anstieg an Fällen und Todesfällen erlebt.
Die folgenden Sammeldiagramme zeigen die unbestreitbare Korrelation zwischen Massenimpfungen und einem exponentiellen Anstieg der Covid-19-Fälle und Todesfälle. Der Anstieg der Fälle wird oft nur 2-3 Tage nach dem Start der Massenimpfkampagne festgestellt.

Zu der Zeit, als Israel sich impfen ließ, war es Zeuge eines starken exponentiellen Anstiegs der Krankheits- und Todesfälle. In Palästina, buchstäblich demselben Land, sank die Zahl der Fälle und Todesfälle rapide

Bourla und PM Netanyahu sollten sich intellektuell anstrengen und uns erklären, wie es möglich ist, dass in Gaza, einem Freiluftgefängnis und einem der am dichtesten besiedelten Stücke Land auf diesem Planeten, die Zahl der Covid-19-Fälle minimal und ohne “Impfstoff” ist.
Aber Palästina ist nicht allein, denn die Situation in Jordanien ist ähnlich. Während in Israel die Zahlen der Covid-19-Toten durch die Decke gingen, sehen die Covid-19-Todesfälle in Jordanien seit Mitte November wie ein Ausrutscher aus.

Großbritannien hat eine ähnliche, wenn auch nicht identische, tragische Erfahrung gemacht. Es startete am 7. Dezember eine Massenimpfkampagne, nur um zu sehen, wie die Zahl der Covid-19-Fälle und Todesfälle wie nie zuvor anstieg.

Zu dieser Zeit sah Großbritannien seinen NHS zusammenbrechen, während die Nachbarländer des Königreichs, die sich nur langsam zu einer Impfung entschlossen, einen rapiden Rückgang ihrer Covid-19-Zahlen erlebten.

Ich bin offensichtlich nicht der Einzige, der sieht, dass in Israel etwas dramatisch schief gelaufen ist. Eine Gruppe abweichender Forscher, die sich mit den Zahlen des aktuellen israelischen Pfizer-Experiments befasst hat, veröffentlichte vor zwei Wochen eine detaillierte Studie.  “Wir kommen zu dem Schluss”, schrieben sie, “dass die Pfizer-Impfstoffe bei älteren Menschen während der 5-wöchigen Impfperiode etwa 40 Mal mehr Menschen töteten, als die Krankheit selbst getötet hätte, und etwa 260 Mal mehr Menschen als die Krankheit in der jüngeren Altersklasse.”
Basierend auf dem Pfizer/Israelischen “Labor”-Experiment habe ich die folgende sarkastische Schlussfolgerung gezogen: Wenn Sie sich mit dem Coronavirus anstecken, können Sie sterben, aber wenn Sie den Weg von Pfizer gehen, haben Sie nicht nur eine 95%ige Chance zu überleben, zusätzlich zu den 99,98%, die Covid-19 bietet, sondern Sie können auch einige andere Menschen auf dem Weg töten. Übersetzt mit Deepl.com

Pfizer Lab.jpg
By Gilad Atzmon

If Israelis are confused by the fact that their government treats them like laboratory pets, if they wonder why their freedom to travel, to socialise or even earn a living have evaporated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla produced a genuine answer yesterday. In an interview on NBC Bourla said:

“I believe Israel has become the world’s lab right now because they are using only our vaccine at this state and they have vaccinated a very big part of their population, so we can study both economy and health indices.” 

I have no issue with medical experiments involving humans if the participants are fully aware of all possible circumstances and considerations involved in their consent. This didn’t happen in Israel. By means of ‘green passports,’ the government practically threatens to penalise anyone reluctant to participate in a ‘lab’ experiment for a giant pharmaceutical company with a very problematic record.

The results of this Pfizer-Israeli experiment aren’t necessarily encouraging. Though it may be possible, as some studies suggest, that most vaccinated people have at least short-term protection from Covid-19, no one can deny the astonishing fact that in just 8 weeks of mass vaccination the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Jewish State almost doubled from the number accumulated in the prior ten months.

Since Israel morphed into a nation of Guinea pigs, a virus that used to prey on the elderly and those with severe health issues has now changed its nature completely.  After just 2 months of a ‘successful’ mass vaccination campaign, 76% of new Covid-19 cases are under 39. Only 5.5% are over 60. 40% of critical patients are under 60. The country has also detected a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases amongst pregnant women, with more than a few in critical condition. In the last few weeks, new-born Covid-19 cases saw a large 1300% spike (from 400 cases in under two-year-olds on November 20 to 5,800 in February 2021).

The evidence collected in Israel points at a close correlation between mass vaccination, cases and deaths. This correlation points at the possibility that it is the vaccinated who actually spread the virus or even a range of mutants that are responsible for the radical shift in symptoms above.

When CEO Bourla was asked by NBC whether one could infect others after receiving two doses of the vaccine, Bourla admitted:

“It is something that needs to be confirmed, and the real-world data that we are getting from Israel and other studies will help us understand this better.”

If CEO Bourla isn’t sure whether his ‘vaccine’ prevents the spreading of the disease, why is he selling it around the world? Why should any government allow this substance being used until all necessary precautions have been taken?  Furthermore, in the light of the emerging concern that the vaccinated can spread the disease (which CEO Bourla doesn’t deny), what is the meaning of the ‘green passport’? I guess that such a document could be easily replaced by a ‘gullible certificate’ awarded to those who were foolish enough to turn themselves in.

But Bourla doesn’t have to wait much longer for the ‘results’ from his ‘lab.’ I can provide him with the most relevant numbers assuming that either he or anyone else in Pfizer can read basic graphs. Every country that fell into the mass-vaccination trap has seen a similar unprecedented spike in cases and death.

The following collection graphs point at the undeniable correlation between mass vaccination and an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The spike in cases is often detected just 2-3 days after the launch of the mass vaccination campaign.

3.vcd.jpg
At the time Israel vaccinated itself, it was witnessing a sharp exponential rise in morbidity and death. Palestine, literally the same land, saw its number of cases and deaths plummeting

P;aestine.jpg

Bourla and PM Netanyahu should make an intellectual effort and explain to us how it’s possible that in Gaza, an open-air prison and one of the most densely populated pieces of land on this planet, the numbers of Covid-19 cases are minimal and without a ‘vaccine.’

But Palestine is not alone, as the situation in Jordan is similar. While Israel saw its Covid-19 death figures breaking through the roof, Jordan’s Covid-19 deaths from mid-November onwards look like a slippery slope.

Jordan .png
Britain went through a similar, if not identical, tragic experience. It launched a mass vaccination campaign on 7 December just to see its numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths rising like never before.

UK .jpg
At the time, Britain saw its NHS crumbling, while the kingdom’s neighbours that were slow to make a decision on vaccination saw their Covid-19 numbers dropping rapidly.

2. DROP IN MUMBERS.43.png

