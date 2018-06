Gaza medic killed by Israel was shot in the back By Ali Abunimah

Zionistische „Selbstverteidigung“ palästinensische Ärzte in Gaza ermorden, mit Schüssen in den Rücken?

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a volunteer medic and injured dozens of people as they continued their indiscriminate attacks on Palestinians taking part in Great March of Return protests in Gaza for the 10th consecutive Friday. Razan Ashraf Abdul Qadir al-Najjar, 21, was helping treat and evacuate wounded protesters east of Khan Younis when she was fatally shot in the back on Friday evening.