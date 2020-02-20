German Complicity of Zion`s crimes By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Germany has once again put itself on the wrong side of history. Federal Government Zionist Complicity By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski What needs to happen in Palestinians who need to feel left alone like never before? At the Munich Security Conference, the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtaje almost pleaded with the Europeans to finally stand united against…

Germany has once again put itself on the wrong side of history.

Federal Government Zionist Complicity

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

What needs to happen in Palestinians who need to feel left alone like never before? At the Munich Security Conference, the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtaje almost pleaded with the Europeans to finally stand united against Trump’s Middle East plan. Far from it to wait for such a reaction from states like Germany and Co., who have sided with the Zionist side for decades and are trying with all means to bring the currently somewhat disturbed relationship with the United States back on track. A clear demand for compliance with international law is also not to be expected from the German federal government, which is openly in solidarity with the Zionist state terror regime and receives Israeli right-wing extremists, fascist politicians and state guests.

Munich “Security Conference” on “US Course”

This connection to the United States, which violates all democratic norms such as international law and treaties, is terrifying. What actually has to happen before Germany and the EU finally remember and remember that we must urgently renew our relationship with Russia in our own best interests. In fact, Russia is our natural neighbor and also an important partner as a reliable “energy provider”. Even with Turkey, which has proven to be an outstanding partner in the refugee crisis, Germany should finally come to an agreement and campaign for EU membership. Under no circumstances should we allow ourselves to be blackmailed by the threats and war propaganda from the USA and bring their toxic “fracking” to our country. From a sober perspective, Nordstream is the most important and cheapest energy solution for our country. The US urge to break away from China and reject Huawei as a partner must also be rejected. What US Secretary of State Pompeo had to offer, however, was more than poor: They are working on alternatives. Nancy Pelosi of the US Democrats made a similar argument. Both parties had come to Munich with a team of more than 50 people to get the conference on a “US course”.

More “responsibility” always means new war operations

It was a conference that was as unnecessary as most of the contributions. President Macron rightly complained of Germany’s Merkel lethargy. But his proposals to go under France’s nuclear umbrella are also not good prospects. Foreign Minister Maas has come up with nothing better than quoting former SPD Defense Minister Struck that “our freedom in the Hindu Kush is being defended” and trumps him even further by including other areas of conflict from Afghanistan to Syria, Libya and the Sahel, where he believes he has to defend “our values”. Even more “responsibility” means nothing more than new war operations. How does he want to sell that to his SPD members? Is this really “social democratic peace work”? If the “bourgeois people’s parties” are becoming more and more alike in their warlike “responsibility”, one should not be surprised that the citizen is becoming increasingly dissatisfied. While parties are increasingly dealing with personnel debates such as chancellor candidacy or chairmanship, the problems in the country are becoming ever greater: housing shortage, shortage of nursing care, far too low minimum wages, internet deserts, childcare and the gap between rich and poor, to name just a few of the many unresolved problems to appeal. Being fobbed off with campaign promises has long been too little. If, however, the right-wing extremists like the AfD benefit – a party without a program, other than their hatred – it should alarm us all, that it’s worth moving closer together. However, not by copying, but by tackling and doing better.

Take responsibility for Palestine!

In fact, we should finally take responsibility for Palestine, which means that this federal government must stop ending the one-sided support of the “Jewish state”. Illegal Jewish occupation and settler activity tripled during Merkel’s tenure. What a success”!

If NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg stresses the importance of NATO, then we should all stop fooling ourselves. NATO, which continues to pose a threat to Russia, should be less and less our partner. What is the threat? For ourselves and for the “right danger”, which is becoming more and more established in German politics and in the parties. No, not the left should worry us, after all they have become so established in the “bourgeoisie” that they have fully integrated into the choir of Israel supporters. So what else distinguishes the left, civil, conservative and right?

Political parties are becoming more and more similar

Are these parties not becoming more and more similar in their “bourgeoisness”, which – if you look at the drama in Thuringia – remain in an embarrassment that is so unmasking that it is becoming increasingly impossible to have any respect for German politicians? How the ever less used FDP basked in its “prime ministerial glory” with its “barber from Erfurt”, who was shaved as quickly as he was elected with the help of the AfD. A CDU that is still proud of its voting behavior to have chosen a “middle-class” candidate as the right choice. A red-red-green unfortunately-not-yet majority with a “middle-class” candidate, as Ramelow describes himself, which one cannot deny him, and which he clearly represents with his pragmatic policy.

Thuringia has made it very clear to us that the party system is declining, which, although not yet applicable to the entire federal government, shows more than great similarities. How capable is this German federal government still, under this group that only thinks of its own interests? The Chancellor and the “Auschwitz Minister” are taking off from conference to political meetings, certain that they will finally be asked again. This apparent importance makes them immune to the sad reality and the concerns of the citizens, the voters, who – it seems – are only perceived as a necessary evil.

“Christian Zionist” Chancellor flees from the problems at hand

Chancellor Merkel, who despite her many trips abroad always seems to be fleeing the problems at home, does not seem to have received any new impetus when it comes to Palestine. The Federal Government is showing this with the shameful support of the “Jewish state” with a further step to undermine international law by supporting the Zionist position that the International Court of Justice in The Hague is not authorized to carry out the Israeli war crimes against Palestinians in the occupied territories to investigate.

The federal government even went so far as to be an “Amicus Curae” friend of the court in order to prevent the International Court of Justice from initiating charges against the Netanyahu regime. Merkel’s decision to stand unilaterally against international law and on the side of the “Jewish state” confirms her reputation as a “Christian Zionist” chancellor as a sad reality. In doing so, she is “honoring her many Jewish prizes”. With an argument that Germany disregards all legitimate rights of the Palestinians, underpinning the thesis that the ICC is not responsible for the occupied Palestinian territories because Palestine is “not a state”. Why not a state? Because Germany refuses to this day, entirely according to Jewish-Zionist wishes, Finally to recognize Palestine as a state – in contrast to 138 states that have already done so! After all, Palestine has signed the Rome Statute of the ISTGH. The Merkel government has once again demonstrated that it legitimizes, even actively supports, decades of occupation, oppression, displacement and deprivation of Palestine. Germany wants to avoid with all its might that the close friend and ally be brought to justice for war crimes in The Hague. Because then it might also be in the wake of investigations that look for supporters and their effects. Even if Germany is swimming in the Zionist boat with Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Australia and Canada, that does not mean that it does not relieve the German guilt of having trampled on international law and human rights.

Germany once again on the wrong side of history

Germany has once again put itself on the wrong side of history. If Merkel believes that she has to protect the “Jewish state” from punishment in this way and thus continue to allow this state terror regime to continue undisturbed, further war crimes, illegal annexations, violations of international humanitarian law, ethnic cleansing and judaization, then she puts herself on a par with the Trump administration and its policies that violate all democratic rules. What a beautiful transatlantic friendship side by side! What Merkel is doing to the already massively weakened international legal system is a shame for Germany and once again puts her “leading” role in Europe in a dim light. No (right) state can be made with this policy.

There will be another drop of bitterness if their successors continue this “Christian-Jewish” policy of values, which is contrary to international law, in the sense of the sad continuity of the Zionist complicity of the Federal Government and their pious lies!