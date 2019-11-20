Global Destabilization through Western Influence By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

The „Jewish state“ is one of the world’s most brutal apartheid and occupation regimes, which has never shied away from ethnic cleansing, Judaization and genocide. Why? This state can continue to present itself as a victim and thus justify any kind of criminal activity. The so-called „community of values“ is silent on this.

Global Destabilization through Western Influence

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

What we are currently experiencing in the global Western creation of enemy images is beyond anything that began after the event of September 11, 2001. Again and again we should be made aware of the “threat of Islam”, of course especially by “the” Muslims. Everything is permissible when it comes to the “clean” fight of Western states against the Islamist threat. It is suggested that we are dealing with only one enemy worldwide, the “Islamist terror”, without, however, differentiating by taking “the Muslims” as a whole in charge. It is always WE, the Western “democracies”, led by the US, who lead us into this crusade. This merciless hunt for fictional enemies, of course Muslims, Islamists,

With a fictitious threat to the “right-wing warfare”

So you could kill two birds with one stone, namely to eliminate the enemies from the outside and inside. How better than under this lied rhetoric could one hide the strategic and economic motives for wars and state infiltration. With the popular phrases of the “self-defense” and of the “human rights” one could sell these preventive wars as just, with purely humanitarian claim!

Meanwhile, this type of war policy is also internalized by the media, which always support in anticipatory obedience this dirty policy exactly as desired by the States involved. Thus, the fight against the allegedly threatening terrorism became an integral part of the war propaganda. The fact that the media are not afraid to operate with targeted misinformation, even from more than dubious government or intelligence sources that are difficult to verify, makes things even more unappetizing. Everything that is accused to the Internet with hate speech, hate comments and targeted false information that democracy is “eroded”, but above all, it is due to the fact that this type of communication is precisely worked to us as citizens on the To bring “right course of war”.

It used to be “the Russian”, who was just around the corner as enemy number one, and more and more Muslims, Islam and the “Turks” are joining. Thus, under the leadership of the US, NATO and the “Jewish State”, the West has managed to portray these “enemies of America” ​​and of the “Jewish people” and Zionists everywhere as a lurking danger. Even a supposedly “Muslim anti-Semitism” is painted as a dangerous phenomenon on the wall.

“Defense” of the most brutal apartheid and occupation regime worldwide

What the “Jewish state” has been staging as a threat policy ever since the state was founded is now being copied by all western “democracies”. This representation of the enemy justifies all means for the “Jewish State”, supported by the community of states, which represents the occupation state of Israel as a democratic rock in the Middle Eastern surf, in the sense of fighting the “Islamic” and “Palestinian” terror. Thus, supported by “Western democracies”, any kind of criminal Zionist oppression, occupation and attack policy can be seen as a just fight against terror and thus as an act of “self-defense”.

The “Jewish state” is one of the world’s most brutal apartheid and occupation regimes, which has never shied away from ethnic cleansing, Judaization and genocide. Why? This state can continue to present itself as a victim and thus justify any kind of criminal activity. The so-called “community of values” is silent on this.

When on Monday, 18.11.2019, one last taboo of US policy on Palestine fell, namely the announcement by Foreign Minister Pompeo that Israeli settlements were no longer in violation of international law, this was clearly a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention , which sees settlement construction as a violation of international law – a convention that the “Jewish state” has been trying to undermine for decades. After the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the “Jewish state” and the legitimacy of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, this was the end of all communication with the Palestinians. It was a gift to Netanyahu and the approximately 600,000 settlers in the more than 200 Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, the annexed East Jerusalem, along with three million Palestinians. Netanyahu already sees himself and his regime confirmed and is pleased about the “correction of a historical decision”. Benny Gantz, the adversary and “opposition leader,” also welcomed the Trump government’s decision. Israeli Foreign Minister Katz blended his praise on the EU and once again criticized the decision of the European Court of Justice to demand the labeling of Jewish settlement products.

Anti-Semitism through criminal acts of the “Jewish state”

Although the EU and its foreign policy chief Mogherini affirmed their clear position that all settlement activities are illegal under international law and undermine the viability of the two-state solution, that sounds good, but is in fact irrelevant as long as there is no change in policy towards Israel. Similarly, the criticism of UN Secretary General Guterres almost helpless. When the Jordanian Foreign Minister warns of “dangerous consequences”, one wonders how well they look if the international community does not intervene with all consistency and reacts with sanctions and isolation of the “Jewish state”. After all, the Trump government’s policy on the Middle East is consistently setting itself apart from the course of international “partners,” even as opposed to the US position of previous governments.

Especially in Germany, we experience a kind of support that has nothing to do with reality anymore. Neither the murders without trial (so-called “targeted killings”), nor the occupation policy are questioned. Everything is justified by the “special responsibility for the” Jewish state “and leads to ever closer proximity to Israel.

It is no longer the “Jewish state” that is condemned as the power of occupation and expansion, but Iran, Hezbollah, the Islamic Jihad and Hamas, whose religious fundamentalist ideology is being fought and demonized, while the Judaistic ideology is considered normal and compatible with our values is supported. How else can one explain that, despite UN condemnation and international criticism, international and human rights crimes committed by the Zionist regime remain sanctioned, while Russia and Iran are being punished with more and more sanctions and Turkey is being threatened with sanctions? This totally implausible, one-sidedly exalting Judaism and supporting Zionism policies can only lead to anti-Semitism, anti-Semitism, which has nothing in common with the “original Christian form”, but today based on the “Jewish state” and its criminal acts. Far-right anti-Semitism has long since shifted dangerously to Islam hatred and xenophobia in general.

Islamophobia and philosemitism spread throughout the world as a religious virus

Islamophobia and philo-Semitism are today blended into a symbiosis of Christian-evangelical politics, a powerful force, especially in the US, that spreads across the world like a religious virus. These new evangelical friends of the “Jewish state” and the Jews are also driving forces in the fight against Islam and Muslims.

An interesting aspect in this context is the Israel support of the new right and parties such as the AfD in Germany. They outdo each other in their Israeli and Jewish affiliations and combine their Islam aversions with the alleged threat to the Jews, the “Jewish state” and Western civilization. So, if Israel and the Central Council warn the Jews against the AfD and condemn their policies, they should ask themselves how far they are not themselves pursuing exactly the same policies they accuse the right-wing parties.

The German government should finally free itself from its blind subservience to Israel, which is just not a democratic state, as we are repeatedly told. And no, responsibility from the past must not blind Germany to new crimes. Responsibility also means being responsible for what happens to the Palestinians under illegal Jewish-Zionist responsibility. This responsibility also means implementing the judgment of the European Court of Justice and marking goods from Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as non-Israeli. This is only a minimal implementation of the BDS requirement, which wants to achieve a boycott of all goods from occupied Palestine.

“Western Christian-Jewish alliance” removed from all values

That only 70 years after the Holocaust German and Jewish “defense soldiers” and Eurofighter with the “Iron Cross”, as well as Israeli jets with the “Star of David” in a joint maneuver in the Negev desert “learn from each other” should not pride us, but to meet with disgust! When in occupied Palestine, soldiers and fighter jets from the NATO countries USA, Italy and Greece practice together with the “Jewish occupying state”, this only shows how far this “Western Christian-Jewish alliance” distances itself from all values Has.

For the Jewish “defense soldier” the past no longer plays a role, in contrast to the German colleague, who is pleased about the “positive mood” and the good relationship with the Israeli friends. But he does not even mention the Palestinians. So one is in agreement in the “common” goals. And there we are once again on Islam and combating terrorism.

The fact that neither Gaza nor the murdered members of a whole family are and were topics, is not surprising, but fits exactly to the mendacious German “Merkel-Staatsräson” policy. Even if the new Secretary of War Kramp-Karrenbauer, who indulges in dreams of foreign missions and mixes economic interests with war aims, which contradicts any German foreign policy, this fits in exactly with this pattern.

Endless list of destabilization by Western influence

And that leads me to the title of this commentary, the destabilization of Western influence. While Ukraine was “liberated” by the democratically elected President Yanukovych thanks to the US, and under Poroshenko even under US President Obama was replaced by a right-wing, western-oriented corrupt system, Russia has been isolated from Ukraine and thus initiated a “NATO Easter crept” , which leads to ever new distortions, war and hatred.

While Iran is suffering massively under US sanctions, the country is supposed to be brought to regime change with possibly undermined demonstrations, as so often tried and supported by the US.

In Egypt, the elected President Morsi was first disempowered by the “coup Pharaoh” al-Sisi and then driven to death, all with Western support.

Now, in Hong Kong, we are witnessing a violence of such brutal proportions that China will respond even more than mildly. If China were to act like the “Jewish state,” then there would certainly be air strikes on Hong Kong, of course without regard to civilians. While the legal resistance of the Palestinians against the illegal occupation is condemned as terror, oppositionists and demonstrators in Hong Kong, Russia, Turkey and Venezuela are seen as “benevolent”. The massive infiltration of Chinese, Russian, Turkish or Venezuelan demonstrators can only be guessed at!

In India, Muslims are persecuted by Hindus, and in Burma, Muslim Rohingya are expelled and persecuted by the “oh-so-peaceful” Buddhist majority.

Venezuela was and will be destabilized by the US, with special interference by the German Foreign Minister Maas, and is said to be brought to the regime change and overthrow of the elected President Maduro with a shortage, which fortunately failed.

Bolivia was also destabilized and its elected President Morales was exiled. As Chile suffers from demonstrations, Mexico is threatened with a Trump US Wall, and all of Central and South America has been disturbed, crowned with the election of a fascist in Brazil, Africa is becoming ever more civilized with weapons from Israel and the US brought. And although the German Federal Armed Forces are doing “peace work” in Mali and Afghanistan, the destabilization of Western influence is in full swing.

This list of infinite stories reads like a perpetual motion machine. But for me, the achievement of such political destabilization would only be achieved if it reached Palestine and the “Jewish state” so that the occupation ends and Palestine is finally free.