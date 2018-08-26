Sicht vom Hochblauen

Haaretz warns American Jews of Trump`s Downfall By Gilad Atzmon

Haaretz Warns American Jews of Trump’s Downfall

Haaretz delivered a warning today to American Jewry. „If Trump falls, the testimonies of Cohen, Pecker and Weisselberg could spark an anti-Semitic Backlash.“ Many have passed through the Trump Administration’s revolving door and faded away quietly but those who may bring the president down are „the lawyer-fixer (Michael Cohen), the smut-dealing publisher (David Pecker) and the numbers whiz who knows it all (Alan Weisselberg).“

