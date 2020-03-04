Hate campaigns and racism during election campaigns  By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

By denying the legitimacy of the Israeli Palestinian Arabs, he sweetened his election campaign and made racism hopeful. Hate campaigns and racism during election campaigns By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski The „Jewish State“ experienced its third election in a year this Monday. A choice between right-wing, far-right and fascist.

The “Jewish State” experienced its third election in a year this Monday. A choice between right-wing, far-right and fascist. With targeted hate campaigns, Zionist politicians, with Netanyahu at the head under corruption charges, rely on this campaign aid.

Corruption is not unusual in the “Jewish state”

As it seems, after about 90% of the current vote count, “Bibi” seems to have hit the right tone for his “chosen” electorate with this “Palestinian Arab hatred”, since he is only two seats in front of a coalition majority for a government formation. This requires one or two defectors from another right-wing party. The accusations of corruption and the impending corruption process were not an issue for his voters, after all, corruption in the “Jewish state” is not a peculiarity but commonplace. However, it is the first time that an incumbent prime minister has voted, and is not thinking of resigning, because he cleverly tried to dismiss all blame and blamed everything on unfair campaigns. He is one of his populist friends, like Trump and Orban. If it is not enough and he no longer sees a country with a transitional government, then he will certainly not hesitate to force his weary but willing electorate into a fourth election until he unscrupulously pushes through his goals to the bitter end.

However, there is still a tiny glimmer of hope that the man who boasted of making sour lemonade from sweet lemonade still has to worry about whether he is entitled to form a government as a politician accused of corruption.

No resistance against the annexation policy and racist apartheid

While the blue and white camp will probably only get 55 votes, the new “left” block of the three parties, including Labor and Meretz, only achieved seven seats. The only electoral alliance for a more liberal and leftist policy was the Common List of Palestinian Parties, which this time had fifteen seats. The slogan “Common List for a Common Future” was also intended to attract a few Jewish voters. After all, there is no other resistance or opposition to the annexation policy and racist apartheid.

A license for political defamation that allows everything

In fact, Bibi campaigned not only against “Arabs and for Jews”, but above all against the judiciary and “hostile” media, following his friend and role model as US President Trump. He did everything right and, it seems, was successful. A license for political defamation that allows everything!

By denying the legitimacy of the Israeli Palestinian Arabs, he sweetened his election campaign and made racism hopeful. His sedition policy brought him the hoped-for success. But it will be very bad if after this dirtiest of all election campaigns pressure does not finally build up, which initiates the freedom of Palestine and no longer unconditionally and amicably supports this Zionist state terror regime. Germany and Europe must finally send this strong signal.

Even with his threat to wipe out Iran, he is on the same line as friend Trump, who sided with his side and who has finally proven with his “Middle East Deal” that the Palestinians can no longer expect anything from the United States to have. How did this symbiosis between Trump and Netanyahu come about? Both are under pressure; one because of allegations of corruption, the other because of a dismissal impeachment procedure that connects. Add to that the “Christian-Zionist” connections, which enabled the unconditional support for Netanyahu by Trump, only this “finalization of the judaism”, with the likely election win. If, as expected, Trump is re-elected in November, this ominous circle has closed.

With the announcement of the annexation of the occupied Palestinian Territories, the uninhibited settlement activity, the promise that no Jew has to give up a piece of land, as well as the sacred promise that Jerusalem will forever be the undivided capital of a “Jewish State” thanks him with a majority, which he can only achieve in an absolute majority, either with the help of the Blauweisse and Benny Gantz or with Avigdor Lieberman. While Gantz, almost identical to Netanyahu, spoke out in favor of annexation, while Gaza and Lieberman wanted to “flatten”, he was unable to convince the voters. Only Netanyahu believes the Jewish-Zionist majority can provide security with a tough hand, occupation, and aggressive war threats and bombing. What a deceptive security

In this ethnocracy, where it should only be possible for Jews to live freely and unoccupied, everyone who tries to communicate with Palestinians or who stands in the way of ethnic cleansing is marginalized or fought against.

Desired “final solution” of Judaization

This proves once again that since its foundation as a state without a constitution and no fixed borders, the “Jewish State” has only been looking for nationalistic expansion, Judaism, displacement of the Arab-Palestinian population and land grabbing. We owe that this goal is becoming more and more successful to the international community, led by the United States and especially Germany. An irreparable fact that made genocide in Gaza possible after the Holocaust and continues to help the “Jewish State” to reach the “final solution” to Judaism.

Submissive Jews inspired by the Hasbara

This security state, armed to the teeth thanks to Germany, knows only enemies and needs authoritarian leaders who defy all democratic norms, the main thing is that the Palestinians are “kept in check” and kept away from power, property and society. These revisionist Zionist citizens are exactly the “breeding” that was wanted. We also experience this phenomenon of such “breeding” in the Jewish diaspora. Submissive Jews, inspired by the Hasbara, support “Jewish democracy”, support racist, anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian, even murderous occupation discrimination and ethnic cleansing. It doesn’t matter how liberal or orthodox you are,

The “long arm” of the “Jewish state” extends to Germany

Every Jewish citizen who opposes this and takes a critical look at the “Jewish state” and perhaps still actively supports the BDS movement (boycott, divestment, sanctions) is expelled and disparaged, marginalized, defamed and deprived of his rights as an anti-Semite, we think only on account terminations, the restriction of freedom of expression through refusal to show space and the media negated it. The long arm of the “Jewish state” with its Israel lobby has now had a strong impact as far as Europe and especially Germany.

We, as freedom-loving citizens, must oppose this and oppose all forms of dehumanization and discrimination, both here and in the “Jewish state”, in order to enforce the principles of human rights, justice, equality and human dignity in order to achieve that To ensure the preservation of democracy. We must also remind all politicians of this who are (consciously) increasingly forgetting or no longer applying these principles.

No rationale for Israel’s security

This is also the surprising trip of NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, who is applying for the CDU chairmanship and candidate for chancellor, who traveled to Jerusalem with a large journalist crowd last weekend, shortly before the election in the “Jewish state” ostensibly to visit Yad Vashem again, to open a contact office of NRW in Tel-Aviv and to show his connection with Israel. However, it seemed to be even more about proving yourself as a “statesman” who “can chancellor” and thus outdoing your competitors. However, what Laschet then allowed himself to do “statesmanlike” when he met with the Israeli President Rivlin, almost exceeded the usual level of German pettiness. Laschet was ashamed that there is racism and anti-Semitism in Germany again 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz and he supported Merkel with her 2008 “Reason for the Security of Israel”. He assured Rivlin that Germany was a strong state that would fight racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination with a strong civil society. However, he made no mention of racism, the occupation and discrimination of the Palestinians, nor did he make a detour to the occupied territories. For him, the friendship with the “Jewish state” seems to be so formative and immense that he generously overlooks international law crimes and ethnic cleansing, which puts him in the best chancellor-Merkel company. Whether he quickly got a “political-Zionist” briefing Before he could become chancellor, he remained hidden from the public, but seems more than likely. After visiting Yad Vashem, Laschet said: “History gives us the responsibility to fight back new beginnings”. How true, Mr. Laschet, but that means that you do not close your eyes to the responsibility towards the Palestinians that arises from the Holocaust, but which you in no way do justice to. By doing so, Mr. Laschet, you have proven that you have learned nothing from history and have sent the wrong signal! that one does not close one’s eyes to the responsibility towards the Palestinians that arises from the Holocaust, which you in no way do justice to. By doing so, Mr. Laschet, you have proven that you have learned nothing from history and have sent the wrong signal! that one does not close one’s eyes to the responsibility towards the Palestinians that arises from the Holocaust, which you in no way do justice to. By doing so, Mr. Laschet, you have proven that you have learned nothing from history and have sent the wrong signal!

What actually differentiates us from states like the “Jewish State”?

In fact, we don’t have any concentration camps (anymore!), But racism and hate are also gaining more and more followers in Germany. We are already seeing that attacks on mosques are increasing and prejudices against both Muslims and migrants are increasing massively. It is the prejudices, the brutalization of the language and the “hacking” in parts of Germany that should force us to act.

It is the tones of politicians such as CDU-Merz and FDP-Lindner, the “Union of Values”, the young Union Chairman Kubane, that are more than questionable because they do exactly the opposite under the guise of preserving democracy, because they fuel hatred and lead Germany into dangerous fairways. It is the “media desk perpetrators” of certain right-wing extremist blogs and agitators who want nothing but to humiliate Muslims and discredit Islam. The fact that attacks against mosques in Germany are increasing massively and that Turks or Germans with Turkish roots and Muslims are preferred murder victims is also a result of the misunderstood “leading culture” and a racist policy that we should all fight together. Just as we finally need a racism officer, we also need politicians who are careful not to “show understanding for the AfD and its voters as EX Federal President Gauck did in his more than questionable book launch. In doing so, Mr Gauck, you have done poor service to integration and democracy.

We do not want “Israelization” in Germany, which is a bad example for a free society. The same applies to “US Trumpization”, which brings nothing but regime changes, murderous wars and thousands of refugees displaced from their homeland destroyed by bombs.

We don’t need hate campaigns and racism in campaign times