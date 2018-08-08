How Israel Lobby attacked an Auschwitz survivor to smear Corbyn By Adri Nieuwhof

How Israel lobby attacked an Auschwitz survivor to smear Corbyn
British media have been abusing my friend, the late Auschwitz survivor Hajo Meyer, as part of their campaign to smear Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as an anti-Semite. In 2010, Corbyn hosted a Holocaust Memorial Day event in London, where Meyer was the main speaker.
But Hajo G. Meyer, who’s 90th birthday I was lucky to attend, just days before he left forever, was an honest man! No other can I imagine more honorable than Hajo! I have doubts if Jeremy Corbyn, after his condemnable retreat from a former friend – really, was he? – who cannot defend himself any more, still can be called honorable. J. Corbyn, giving in to the „good or bad my country“ Israel lobby in England sadly sold his faith…, which, by the end won’t help him to be called self hating jew. A sad story of treason.