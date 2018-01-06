Ich fühle mich bestätigt und in bester Gesellschaft Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Op-ed: It’s hard to understand-and even harder to accept-Jews who target their own people, but whether we like it or not, this is a reality; it’s clear, however, that these lunatics won’t succeed in harming the development and future of the Jewish state.

Fremd sind mir nur hassende Juden, die sich als illegale Besatzer Palästinas betätigen. Das muss jüdischer Selbsthass sein, der seine Komplexe ohne Rücksicht auf ANDERE auslebt. Ich fühle mich in bester Gesellschaft und sehe den Erfolg unserer Arbeit! Leider vergaß Ynet, dass israelische Nachrichtenportal, dabei zu erwähnen, was mein Vater mir ans Herz legte und was ich bis heute verinnerlicht habe „Ich habe Auschwitz nicht überlebt, um zu neuen Unrecht zu schweigen. Ich schweige nicht und werde die BDS Bewegung mit aller Kraft verteidigen und unterstützen! We shall overcome!

Here are a few examples. In Germany, the BDS movement has Evelyn Hecht-Galinski at its service. She is the daughter of Heinz Galinski, a former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany and chairman of the Jewish congregation of Berlin, who was one of the greatest and outspoken fighters against any form of anti-Semitism.

Galinski, who I shared a “block” with at Auschwitz and who “got stuck” in Berlin after the war for some reason, would issue a scathing response to any anti-Semitic comment in the German media—and in many cases, he even won the authorities’ support. His daughter, on the other hand, is one of the most fanatical slanderers of Israel and is among the top supporters of a boycott against the Jewish state, which her father defended with all his might.