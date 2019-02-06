In defense of our moral duty By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Deserpeace

There is only one moral duty that concerns us all and for which it is necessary to defend the high good of freedom of expression.

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Time and again, when Holocaust survivors, such as the Israeli historian Saul Friedlander on the occasion of the anniversary for the victims of National Socialism, believe that “defending Israel’s right to exist … is a fundamental moral obligation” makes me stunned, and so on I am appalled by the one-sidedness of the historian and contemporary witnesses. (1) I find it simply absurd for Holocaust survivors, of all people, to defend a state that has lost all moral integrity through its decade-long occupation of Palestine and the constant onslaught of land. In fact Friedlander was lucky enough to find his home in 1948 in the “Jewish State”. Like many others, he has obviously never wondered what this “happiness” was! For he too, like many others, has repressed the fact that this “happiness” was created on the misfortune of the more than 750,000 Palestinians expelled from their ancestral home, homeless to this day. The ethnic cleansing of Palestine by Israel is progressing, because the Jewish occupiers want the land, but without their autochthonous Palestinian population.

Moral duty to comply with international law

As a historian to be taken seriously, Friedlander would have had to remember those dark, murderous chapters of his new homeland, which makes the Palestinian people the last forgotten victim of the Nazi barbarei. His speech to the Bundestag could have been a good opportunity to recall this sad fact and to enlighten the German elite there that Germany is historically in the “moral duty” to stand up for the Palestinian people.

Palestinians last “co-victims” of the Holocaust

Although Bundestag President Schäuble in his opening address unctuously reminded of the commandment to be a fellow human being and not to forget our responsibility, for him this responsibility does not apply to the Palestinians as the last “co-victims” of the Holocaust. Instead, Schäuble rummaged about the cheap, supposedly “newly immigrated anti-Semitism” from the prejudice drawer. Against this, I clearly take sides with the party: certainly it is not anti-Semitism when Muslims attack the “Jewish state” and its politics, but simply demanding the international law of Israel! Even the ever-diminishing Palestinian Christians demand compliance with international law.

New rights in Germany firmly on the side of the extreme right in the “Jewish state”

The fact that Friedländer in his speech attacked not only the extreme right but also the extreme left and lumped it is unbearable! After all, it is well known that the extreme right here in Germany, the AfD, is firmly on the side of the Jews and how the Israeli government vehemently rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, and is therefore in complete harmony with the extreme right wing in the “Jewish state”, ie the Netanyahu government, as well as the majority of Israeli-Jewish citizens and the majority of Jewish organizations in the diaspora. On the other hand, a large part of the left has a conscience and is on the side of the oppressed Palestinians. It’s outrageous, and it’s not right, as Friedländer puts it, that it’s the “politically correct way of justifying their hatred,

Whenever the antisemitism leg is swung again and again

No, Mr. Friedlander, it is certainly not anti-Semitism when the “Jewish State” is attacked for its occupation and human rights violations, and more than shameful when the anti-Semitism leg is repeatedly swung to the defense of criticism.

Friedländer speech: example of Israel propaganda and art of distraction

Regrettably, the criticism is not obsessive enough because nothing has changed over the years but is getting worse and more brutal. And your speech, Mr. Friedlander, was a prime example of using the Jewish Project, the Hasbara Project, for worldwide Israeli propaganda to silence and denounce Israeli critics. And indeed, in this shabby way of stopping criticism, Israel is a master, and where could this scientific propaganda fall on more fertile ground than in Germany, the land of the former perpetrators. You, Mr. Friedlander, hit just the right nerve, they heartbreaking portrayed your really shattering and sad biography, in a quiet tone that rightly mesmerized all listeners.

The high standard of freedom of expression is called into question by the Israel lobby worldwide

While he pointed out that Germany and the majority of Germans today is a changed country that encourages him, he could be sure of the standing ovations of the assembled audience. Yes, the majority of Germans need praise and recognition, but even more absolution for the past. This game of praise and blame, between strokes and strokes makes them happy, especially when it comes from people like them or from the “Jewish state”. What bothers in this unity? The criticism of the “Jewish state”. Therefore, this criticism is immediately denigrated as anti-Semitic and stifled in the bud, in defiance of the well-known truth about the crimes of Israel and all democratic practices and the freedom of expression. This high commodity is being called into question by the Israel lobby worldwide, when it comes to Israel / Palestine. Your speech, Mr. Friedlander, was a prime example of this “art”, the art of distraction.

There is no right to exist for a state without borders and constitution

The shabby instrumentalization of the Holocaust, the uniqueness of this crime, smashes any discussion that even attempts to criticize the “Jewish state”. There is no right to exist for a state without borders and constitution, but only a right to exist for people, citizens, but in no case applies only to Jews, as is repeatedly propagated. The Palestinians, the indigenous peoples of Palestine, who are granted neither the same rights nor their legal right of return, nor their right to a homeland, are discriminated against with the help of the descendants of the victims and the perpetrators. It is frightening how former victims and perpetrators unite and act together in a friendly community. The critics, including Jews, and Muslims remain as a metaphor for anti-Semitism,

Apartheid streets for Jews only

While the new rights in Europe have more and more in common with the “Jewish state”, BDS supporters and critical leftists stand for the right to exist of a Palestinian state. 71 years after the founding of the state of Israel, it has still not been possible to found a Palestinian state. This wish, thanks to Jewish and “Judeo-Christian” supporters and helpers, is increasingly turning into a mirage, a fairy tale. While the settlers and the settlements in occupied Palestine rob more and more land, the apartheid streets “only for Jews”, walls and checkpoints more and more fragmented by Palestine, and Jerusalem is simply illegally seized as the eternal capital of a “Jewish state”, politics is silent this obvious wrong. In your speech, Mr. Friedlander, the Palestinians and Palestine did not occur.

Such a state has no right to exist

In fact, the question arises, does the “Jewish state” have a right to existence as it exists today and is built up? No, and I can only repeat it again and again, not like that. Despite everything, we must continue to work for the freedom of Palestine and the self-determination of its people, because only then is a peaceful future guaranteed.

In Germany there is again a prohibition of speech for Jews

Who, if not you, Mr. Friedlander, as a witness and Holocaust survivor, would have been able to use all your powers to achieve this goal. She, who forgave the Germans so generously and helped in 2002 to make the history of the Bertelsmann Group “Kosher”. But that today in Germany there is again a prohibition of speech for Jews, so you select “again” good “Jews and” bad “Jews, you miss studiously. (2)

Empathy for the suffering of the Palestinians

While Holocaust survivors like Hajo Meyer, the author of numerous books and fighters for a free Palestine, neither from the Bundestag nor from the official side ever found the deserved recognition, one now hopes only “good” Jews. Feeling empathy for the suffering of the Palestinians, Hajo Meyer was able to identify with Palestinian youth from his experience, making him an admirable contemporary witness who never ignored others’ sufferings. It is the creeping poison of the “new anti-Semitism” that makes Jews outcast again. Jews who dare to support the peaceful BDS campaign are being launched by philosemitic politicians and the media under the guidance of the “Jewish State” and its helpers (Sayanim worldwide). (3)

Mayor Becker: drunk with happiness when looking at the occupation state

Friedlander is correct in that Germany today became a country that exemplarily intensified its cooperation with the “Jewish State” – supported medially and politically by an unprecedented exaggeration of everything Jewish in Germany. There is a unique transfiguration in progress that must repel any “normal” Jewish citizen, as he is concerned in his embarrassment. Do Jewish citizens really want to be something “special” again, so they are considered “Kippa exotics”. In addition, when the multifunctional Mayor of Frankfurt, Becker, thinks that he is on the frontline of solidarity with the occupation state for a whole day running around in the “most Jewish city in Germany”, because he is downright drunk with happiness when he is in Israel and up the occupied Golan can look. Quite funny what fits this Becker everything: The Oxymoron crew + rule of law. I call this degenerate! (4)

When a religion depends on a piece of foreskin

Why, I ask, should it be anti-Semitic to argue that it does not have to be considered a bodily harm to cut off the penis’ foreskin just born to Jewish male babies? What justifies this ritual? Nowhere in the Torah (Old Testament) is this ritual required. It became a stone-carved dogma that can not be justified with anything. Time and again, it is demanded on all sides that Islam should be renewed, but in Judaism every question of this kind is stylized immediately to hatred of the Jews. We must not forget that not only in Reform Judaism, but also in the “Jewish State” more and more Jews do not let their boys be circumcised, yet observe other rules. Just as Jews burn themselves after death today, All rites should finally come to the table. If a religion depends on a piece of foreskin then there is not much to it. For me that also applies to the celibacy of Catholics, which in my opinion is unnatural and by no means “God-willing” but – as always comes to light – only abuse and pedophilia or according to Pope Francis nuns abuse by priests. (5)

If the religions do not succeed in renewing themselves and accepting the equal rights of women, there will be fewer and fewer believers in the future. Although I do not make much friends with these statements, I remain faithful, and religious rites are justified only as long as they do not interfere with fundamental rights. Everyone should believe what and to whom he wants, but please without compulsion and state.

Moral duty to denounce Israeli state terrorists

So if we see it as our moral duty to support the struggle for freedom of the Palestinian people and denounce occupation and oppression by Israeli state terrorists, then that is perfectly legitimate and in accordance with international law.

If we defend ourselves against the fact that the federal government is making more and more common cause with these state terrorists, then it is our moral duty to tackle it. We demand:

No youth exchange that infects our youth with the occupation poison,

no federal exchange of arms with Jewish “defense soldiers” defending this illegal occupation by all means.

No armor drones, cyber exchange, as well

no joint cabinet meetings.

No participation in the Songfestival ESC in Tel Aviv for white washing of the crew

No cultural exchange, but support from Israeli artists who refuse to be restricted in their work. Not the BDS support is anti-Semitic, but it is the new Jews haters who want to prohibit Jews the right to freedom of expression.

Not BDS, but the new rights in Europe, which, in cooperation with the “Jewish state terrorists”, are trying to defame the left and the Muslims as terrorists.

Defend the high good of freedom of expression!

There is only one moral duty that concerns us all and for which it is necessary to defend the high good of freedom of expression.

