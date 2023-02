Israel: Geheimdienst überwacht Proteste gegen Justizreform

Bei Demonstrationen in Deutschland ist davon auszugehen, dass “unser” Verfassungsschutz diese Überwachung übernimmt Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, is monitoring the protests against the government’s reform of the judiciary, Haaretz reported several sources as saying earlier this week. Shin Bet is apparently cooperating closely with the police to monitor “extreme left-wing activists and anarchists to prevent attacks on government institutions” during the nationwide demonstrations.