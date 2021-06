Israel: Knesset-Ausschuss unter Vorsitz eines arabischen Parlamentsmitglieds entmachtet

Der verratene Verräter oder er tanzte nur einen Sommer!

Bild: Mansour Abbas the head of the United Arab Party (Ra’am) delivers a speech on April 1, 2021 in Nazareth, Israel. [Amir Levy/Getty Images]

The Knesset Interior Committee, headed by Arab-Israeli MK Mansour Abbas, has been stripped of its power due to the agreement to establish a new coalition “government for change”, Arab48.com reported on Tuesday. The committee is one of the most important in the Israeli parliament. It covers security, internal security, planning and building.