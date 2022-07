Israel prüft Berichte über jahrzehntealte Gräber für begrabene ägyptische Soldaten

Jul 8, 2022

Two pages of issue No. 60 of the Kibbutz Nahshon bulletin, distributed to members at the end of the 1967 Six-Day War, were glued together. After the bulletins had been mimeographed,

an unknown person decided to silence the reservations members had in connection with the lands of neighboring Palestinian villages whose inhabitants had recently fled or been expelled,

and whose houses had been razed to the ground. “It was decided,” says a note attached to a surviving, uncensored copy of the bulletin, “not to make our deliberations public.

Haaretz

von Adam Raz