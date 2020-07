Israel verhaftet BDS-Koordinator bei nächtlicher Razzia  von Ali Abunimah

Wann wird der “jüdische Staat” endlich zur Rechenschaft gezogen?

Freiheit für Mahmoud Nawajaa

Israeli occupation forces detained the general coordinator of the BDS – boycott, divestment and sanctions – movement in a night raid early Thursday. At around 3:30 am dozens of Israeli soldiers, accompanied by at least one dog, stormed the home of Mahmoud Nawajaa near Ramallah, “handcuffing, blindfolding and taking him away from his wife and three young children,” the BDS National Committee (BNC) said.