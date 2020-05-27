ISRAEL’S ‘FINAL SOLUTION’ IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW BY EVELYN HECHT-GALINSKI DESERTPEACE

Netanyahu has just announced that the West Bank will soon be annexed, and calls this announced land grab a “historic opportunity that has not existed since 1948”, meaning the “completion of the Nakba” in the “final solution”.

Human rights and international rights in times of annexation

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

It seems that German media and German politicians keep using human rights and international law for their purposes, just as it suits them. There is actually only a right of people to freedom and integrity, as it is also in the German Basic Law. A constitution that is the best constitution we have ever had. Yes, this constitutional right needs to be defended, and that also includes that we criticize politicians and the media when it comes to the “Jewish state” and its handling of the rights of the Palestinian people.

I am concerned about the current attempt in Germany, thanks to increased pressure from Jewish interest groups and the Israel lobby, to influence the democratic climate in Germany, in which the Federal Government’s Commissioner for Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, believes he can, by virtue of his office, make all Israeli critics marginalized anti-Semites.

“A poor drip”

It seems that Klein’s attack on the world-renowned researcher Achille Mbembe exposed him for what he is: “A poor drip” without any specialist knowledge and proof of his intellectual helplessness, which, however, fits very well into the “Hasbara-Hass work “Inserts. Klein is not a blank slate and obviously gained his “colonial experience” during his diplomatic service to the FRG and official stationing in Cameroon.

No “sole representation claim” to a Holocaust culture of remembrance

Mbembe rightly attacks the German claim to sole representation of a Holocaust memorial culture that is more than questionable today, 75 years after the liberation from Auschwitz and liberation from fascism, and 72 years after the Nakba, the incisive disaster for the Palestinian people appears and rightly needs to be discussed and questioned.

Philosophical “Israel love” leads to Islam hatred

In the meantime, this monopolistic culture of remembrance has become a shield for human rights and international law crimes by the “Jewish state”, which leads us steeply into the philosophical “Israel love” and Islam hatred.How else can you understand that especially the media “forgot” the Nakba, while the “birthday of Israel” was highly appreciated. Have we really sunk so low again that we accept the instrumentalization of the Holocaust that is so obviously used by the “Jewish state” and its German sayanim to silence us? With the manslaughter arguments “Israel haters”, “anti-Semite” and “Jewish self-haters”, attempts are being made to attempt to destroy even the last remnant of civil courage. With “Defend the Beginnings” it is no longer possible to make a statement

The failure of German artists and intellectuals

It is not only the fault of many media, it is also the failure of German artists and intellectuals who keep silent when it comes to denouncing the Zionist human rights and international law crimes committed before our eyes.They retire to their German “guilt snail shell” and mean to make up for German guilt. What a foolish and dangerous idea, in which the elite of German society presents itself as a bad example. The same “masterminds” who are immediately there when it comes to denouncing Russia, China or Turkey remain silent when it comes to the crimes of the “Jewish apartheid state”. Like the German politicians, they have learned nothing from our history.

We never wanted an adapted press again

Isn’t it more than worrying when so many great left-liberal intellectuals with a heavy heart emigrate from Israel because they have given up hope of justice in their country? Why has no German newspaper published the important call of Jewish-Israeli intellectuals to this day, and why don’t German intellectuals, scientists and artists show solidarity with them? Such an important document should be kept secret from German readers so that they do not think about how to deal with the “Jewish state”. Neither the public media, nor national newspapers meet the requirement for clean journalism and honest reporting. Instead, a dangerous trend of the dictatorship takes hold and, as it seems, internalized, pro-Israel reporting that has grown so strong that it is becoming increasingly difficult to resist.“Never again” we also wanted an adapted press that, frightened by fears of existence, reveals journalistic craft against better knowledge and concentrates entirely on getting the reader “on course”. We prefer to keep it with the motto of Erich Mühsam, “To submit is to lie to the Nazis murdered in the concentration camp (1)

It is gratifying that there are finally a few critical voices that are resisting, such as Stephan Detjen from the DLF, Daniel Bax from the TAZ or Hartmut Buchholz in the Badische Zeitung, and David Ranan as a Jewish representative in the DLR, from the adapted one philosophical Semitic crowd, and who is not thanked enough. So far it has come to thank courageous critical voices. (2) (3) (4) (5)

We should be proud to belong to the circle of prominent BDS supporters

Yes, it is becoming increasingly important to defend yourself if you, as a BDS supporter, are defamed as an anti-Semite. We should be proud to belong to this illustrious circle of prominent BDS supporters such as Judith Butler, Naomi Klein, or Roger Waters, who has just published a Nakba solidarity song. It comes as no surprise that the worldwide BDS movement, as the “number one enemy of Israel”, is on the Israel lobby’s label and is being fought with many millions. Despite all of this, we are confident with Roger Waters song: “We will win, someday”. (6) (7)

A rotten state

Our struggle for justice and for the freedom of Palestine will ultimately pay off. But those who still have not understood it and continue to advocate the right to exist of a “Jewish state”, whose prime minister Netanyahu, who is currently facing a corruption process, only shows how rotten this state, which lets such a prime minister rule, will lose.

No right to exist and no rationale for this “Jewish state”

Netanyahu has just announced that the West Bank will soon be annexed, and calls this announced land grab a “historic opportunity that has not existed since 1948”, meaning the “completion of the Nakba” in the “final solution”. So how can you recognize this state without borders and without a democratic constitution and even its right to exist? No and again no, neither this right to exist, nor may German reason for this “Jewish state” be supported. This “Jewish state”, which negates all UN resolutions, has lost nothing in the UN and should be excluded with immediate effect. For this, Netanyahu and Gantz belong to the International Court of Justice after The Hague. (8th)

This state only expanded its power through consistent disregard for human rights

Only through consistent Western support for this breach of international law and disregard for the Palestinian human rights has this state become a “state terrorist power” that threatens its neighbors militarily thanks to Western aid. It should encourage all of us to think about how soon we will face another war against Iran and what will happen next? Which side will the German government stand on? If confrontation with Russia and Iran is part of the new “values ​​policy”, then these “values” are just a worthless phrase, like the phrase of the “two-state solution”. We should not allow more and more attempts to be made in Germany to raise the “Jewish state” philosemically, and at the expense of freedom of expression. There have been enough examples lately. It is worth demonstrating and defending yourself. What started and was copied with the AfD, Islam hatred and anti-refugee incitement by many other politicians, who largely see themselves on the “side of the Jews”, should make us worried. Isn’t it the media that have repeatedly contributed to the fact that AfD and Pegida only really became popular while Israeli critics are being avoided by the media?

When will German intellectuals and artists, together with the public and voters, work to ensure that freedom of expression also applies to Israeli critics and BDS supporters?

Human rights and peoples rights in times of annexation are valuable assets that are worth defending for the best constitution ever.

May the sugar festival become so sweet that Muslims in Germany will finally experience the appreciation and equality that they are entitled to under the Basic Law.

