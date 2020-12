Israels Geschenk an Joe Biden, Krieg mit dem Iran Von Scott Ritter

Israel’s Gift to Joe Biden, War with Iran By killing Fakhrizadeh, Israel is doing its best to ensure that, for Biden, that military action is the only viable option available By Scott Ritter December 01, 2020 ” Information Clearing House ” – The assassination of Tehran’s top nuclear scientist is a ploy by Israel to compel the likely US president-elect to reject diplomacy and choose military action to deal with Iran’s nuclear ambition.