„Israels Vietnam“ Sabra and Shatila: New Revelations on U.S. and Israeli Complicity in Lebanese Massacre

9. Oktober 2018 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski English, Gastbeiträge, Neuigkeiten

„Israels Vietnam“ An der Komplizenschaft hat sich nichts geändert!

Sabra and Shatila: New Revelations on U.S. and Israeli Complicity in Lebanese Massacre

Historians try not to audibly gasp in the reading rooms of official archives, but there are times when the written record retains a capacity to shock. In 2012, while working at the Israel State Archives in Jerusalem, I came across highly classified material from Israel’s 1982 War in Lebanon that had just been opened to researchers.

