Ist die Annexion des Westjordanlands unvermeidlich?

Ein sehr aufschlussreicher und unbedingt hörenswerter Podcast für alle meine Englisch sprechenden Leser



Welcome to Dispatch, our weekly podcast looking at the biggest stories in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond. This week we examine the media war raging between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Morocco is urged to release jailed activists as coronavirus hits its prisons, and Israel’s new government paves the way for the annexation of illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.