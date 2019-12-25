Jewish Christian Hypocrisy  By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

Occupied Bethlehem is „a big prison“ with a „hotel with the ugliest view in the world“, surrounded by the apartheid wall, and the picture with „the scar“ warns at Christmas: don’t forget us Jewish Christian Hypocrisy By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski The redeeming news came shortly before Christmas.

Occupied Bethlehem is “a big prison” with a “hotel with the ugliest view in the world”, surrounded by the apartheid wall, and the picture with “the scar” warns at Christmas: don’t forget us

Jewish Christian Hypocrisy

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The redeeming news came shortly before Christmas. The occupying powers of the Zionist terror regime allowed 55 out of 1,000 Christian Palestinians, 600 of whom had applied to leave the country, to visit their families in Jerusalem or the occupied West Bank. Previously, the Orthodox Church in Gaza criticized the fact that fewer than a hundred Christians older than 40 were only allowed to travel to Jordan, but not to annexed Jerusalem and occupied Bethlehem. Whether the remaining inquiries are also approved is stated in the “David Stars.

Already at the past Easter celebrations, the Christian community in the Gaza Strip criticized that the “Jewish State” only allowed about 200 Palestinian Christians from the age of 50 to travel to Jordan. Shortly before Easter, hundreds of Christians were given permission to travel to East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Among the approximately two million Palestinians in the Gaza concentration camp are thousands of Christians, all of whom have been forced to vegetate under inhumane conditions for twelve years under the tightened blockade occupation by the Zionist regime, supported by the Egyptian al-Sisi “putsch pharaoh” regime.

Following the suggestion of the Green Leader Habeck that Germany should take in “refugee children from the overcrowded Greek camps”, the EKD chairman and Bavarian Evangelical Bishop Bedford-Strohm jumped to his side and called for “humanitarian signs”.

Habeck sees “smart” settlements in Hebron

Both Habeck, who was visiting the “Jewish occupying state” and admired the “sniff” settlements in occupied Hebron that violated international law (even in unfortunate times the German Michel was very happy that the Fiihrer built a city for the Jews), as well as Bedford- Strohm, who emphasized that “Jesus himself came from a refugee family”, ignored the suffering of Palestinian refugees, like all German politicians and church leaders, in their Christian and pre-Christmas lying mercy. (1)

Jesus was the first freedom fighter against the Jewish authorities!

These are refugees who have been displaced by the Zionists for more than 70 years, either in occupied Palestine or in camps such as in Lebanon. Jesus was also a refugee, but also a freedom fighter against the Jewish authorities. Possibly the first Palestinian to pioneer Palestinian freedom. Today he would perhaps work in the BDS movement for their goals.

“Alliances of Humanity”

As Cardinal Marx, as chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, said on Sunday: “The dead in the Mediterranean are Christ”. Finally, “identify yourself with everyone who becomes a victim”. With such sayings, Marx and the leaders of the major churches in Germany expressed their solidarity with private sea rescuers who save migrants from the Mediterranean. Where was the solidarity when the Gaza fleet needed it when it was forced to turn back by Jewish “defense soldiers”? Bedford-Strohm also thinks it is right to form “alliances of humanity”, also with “non-Christians”.

“Alliances of the willing warriors”

I ask myself, does he mean the alliance with the mainly Muslims who are fleeing or with the Jewish occupiers in the “Holy Land” or the “Alliance of willing warriors” of the so-called “Western community of values”, which gradually moves the countries of the Middle East into bomb the stone age? There is also silence in the country, especially when it comes to the illegal occupation of Palestine by the regime of the “Jewish State”. Why not consider excommunicating politicians who are so shamelessly openly threatening peace?

The Olive Greens and the “Russian Threat”

No startling protest can be heard from those who always have peace in their mouths, but who openly include war in their morbid considerations. The olive-greens in particular have excelled in reviving the “Russian threat”, with which populism is being built, which the majority of Germans see through, which is why they are in favor of a good partnership with this country.

Climate of fear

In vain there was no protest against the refusal of Christians to leave Gaza. How alone must the Palestinians, whether they be Christians or Muslims, feel in the occupied Palestine-Gaza-Jerusalem? Where are the “humanitarian signs” from the German church representatives? Yes, the bishops and other representatives have also learned that if you dare to criticize the “Jewish state” or to address the real situation, you will be cold-tempered as an anti-Semite. Do you still have to wonder about the many exits from Kirchgen? In order to “protect” the occupying regime, the freedom of expression that is guaranteed in the Basic Law is slowly but surely getting under the wheel. In this climate of fear and philosemitism, the AfD and extreme right

The Hasbara propaganda machinery, which is currently in full swing and which uses anti-Semitism so brutally to distract from the Zionist crimes in the “Jewish state”, is unprecedented.

Fighting paper for the Israel lobby

The “IHRA” anti-Semitism definition is intended to put Europe on the “right” Zionist path. This definition is so vague and unspecific, and is only useful as a combat paper for the Israel lobby. The essence is not to act against alleged anti-Semitism, but only to mark criticism of Israel against the state of Israel as anti-Semitism. With the double standard of recognizing existence as the “Jewish State of Israel” one tries in the world to legalize a state, the discrimination in the form of laws based only on the Zionist ideology, and in this “State of the Jews” Palestinian Excludes citizens and refugees, but includes Jews in the state and worldwide.

How many Jews in the diaspora feel represented by this state? The Hasbara claim that the State of Israel must be viewed as a “Jewish community” reflects precisely the disregard for international law and racial discrimination that Israel has represented since its inception. In fact, like any other state, Israel is committed to protecting the human rights of all of its people, as well as the fundamental right to return and the property of Palestinian refugees and citizens.

Right to self-determination for Palestinians

Every German politician or media supporter of the “Jewish State” who is constantly insisting on the recognition of the right to exist for the “Jewish State” and who demands German rationale for the security of the “Jewish State” should be reminded that these demands are against every right violated. On the contrary, there is no international legal basis for the right of a “Jewish people” (which, as we know, does not exist!) At the expense of the basic rights of the Palestinians or the UN recognized right to self-determination, including that Palestinian people. The occupying power of Israel has no right to implement a population transfer policy to colonize and annex occupied Palestinian territories. Through this perfidious reversal of the law, any criticism of the “Jewish state” is presented as anti-Semitism, although it only demands the universal rights of the people and human rights. This opens the door to brand the supporters of the non-violent BDS movement (boycott, divestment, sanctions) as anti-Semitic, and anyone who criticizes Israeli politics or self-definition of Israel as the “state of the Jewish people”, including Jewish ones Citizens of Germany and Holocaust survivors can thus be denounced, criminalized and targeted as anti-Semitic. This infamous strategy of attempting to equate anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism has since spread across Europe, led by France (Lex Finkielkraut), Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark and lacks any democratic claim. (2)

We have to expose this “working definition” of the Zionist lobby groups of the propaganda Israeli and US think tanks, to prevent criticism of the politics of the “Jewish state” and to silence us, and to expose them for what they are: as infiltrated with Millions of euros in “experts on anti-Semitism” who are trying to incorporate this working definition into European institutions and organizations.

Chutzpah from the “Jewish Nakba”

Again and again lies with Hasbara are spreading about the Jewish refugees from Arab countries in order to distract from the legal right of return of the Palestinians and to point out, as always, the Jews’ own suffering. The chutzpah from the “Jewish Nakba” is as tasteless as it is false. Refugees in the Middle East are to be set off against each other on the argument that Jews were forced to give up material assets and leave Arab countries, similar to the Palestinians who fled or were displaced from their homes. Ergo that would be an exchange of population in the region. So if Palestinian refugees are to be compensated, then “Jewish refugees” who have been “expelled” from the Arab countries would also have to be compensated. The fact is, that most of the Jews left the Arab countries because they fell for Israeli propaganda and wanted to go to Israel, not because their home lives were in danger. In Iraq, for example, “terrorist attacks” have “helped”. (3)

The Jewish Agency tried with all means and actions to create the myth of how they “saved” Jews from the contempt and anti-Semitism of the Arabs against Jews. So they tried and managed to infect Jews and Arabs with the enemy image from the start. Everything lacks the truth, most of the Jews had just lived in peace and prosperity in the Arab countries. How many Jews save their lives in Turkey from the National Socialists. This fact cannot be mentioned often enough in times of Turkey agitation and Islam hatred. There was no hatred in Europe for Jews with the waves of persecution in Arab countries.

It was only when the state was founded, with the aftermath of the wars and the Nakba, that Arab states passed a series of anti-Zionist laws. So you shouldn’t confuse the cause with the effect if you keep trying to drive a wedge between Jews and Arab-Palestinians. Just as there is no special anti-Semitic hatred of Jews, but only a more than understandable anger at the policies of the “Jewish State” and its supporters that violate international law and violate human rights. (4)

Holocaust survivors are exploited

With the anti-Semitism hunt against critics of Israel, one tries to deliberately defame all of us, whether Jews, Muslims or Christians, as anti-Semites. With the power of the lobby, politicians, journalists (with sponsored trips to Israel), officials and organizations are committed to this propaganda. Led by the inflationary number of “anti-Semitism officers”, an atmosphere of restriction of freedom of expression and assembly is created that must be broken. Holocaust survivors are exploited and referred to their poverty. But who is responsible for this poverty? The “Claims Conference”, which has had many scandals and is today a “benefactor” or the “Jewish State”, which forgot the Holocaust survivors early on. One wonders why do so many of the last survivors prefer to live in Germany now? “Chabad sects rabbis” have taken over the Jewish sovereignty of religion. The Central Council of Jews, as well as representatives of the “Jewish State”, have meanwhile managed to get the government on the course of “love for Israel”.

Racist founding ideology

So we must never forget the bitter reality in occupied Palestine. The behavior of the “Jewish State” is driven by an anachronistic, irrational and racist ideology, which does not represent all Jews. The memory of the Holocaust is important, but must not be exploited so shamefully by the “Jewish State” and its willing helpers and at the expense of the Palestinian people under occupation. Today’s crimes against humanity cannot be justified with anything. Zionism no longer has any justification in the 21st century and has long been on the garbage heap of history. A state of privileged Jews against all other residents who are discriminated against and oppressed and who lives out Zionism by deliberately dehumanizing the Palestinians stands in the way of a humanitarian vision of equality and freedom for all people. Zionism has followed a policy of separation, massacre, destruction for generations. So anti-Zionism is a fundamental right and has nothing to do with anti-Semitism that you should never lump together. All the anti-Semitism club writers know this all too well, but do it anyway because it seems so simple and successful. An end to the Christian-Jewish mendacity that these Zionist crimes against humanity make possible. The occupied Bethlehem is “a big prison” with a “hotel with the ugliest view in the world”, surrounded by the apartheid wall, and the picture with “the scar” warns at Christmas: don’t forget us (5) (6)

I wish all readers a peaceful Christmas and a thoughtful Hanukkah Festival of Lights in dark times.

A Jew to the Zionists

from Erich Fried

First of all, rejoice that your dead are so dead,

otherwise they could tell you what they think of you,

sons who have become murderers of the victims of our murderers,

who you allied with murderers against your murder victim children

And rejoice that the murderers of our parents

have so used the hearts of the world to murder

that the gentlemen of half the world can watch your murders and lies

benevolently and hardly protest to appearances

And rejoice that your own Martin Buber is already dead,

because he said just before his death

that you were not the disciples of old Jewish wisdom,

no, you were only the pupils of Hitler

And also be happy that there is no more Bert Brecht

than what he would have sung to your injustice

that would sound

to the world and to you for a long time, longer than your injustice lasts

But rejoice quickly, because your joy will be short-lived

like the joys of other tyrants and murderers

and then Palestinians and Jews will live together in peace

and thank God that there is no longer Zionism

A Jew to

Erich Fried’s Zionist fighters

What do you want?

Do you really want to surpass

those who have trodden you down in your own blood and in your own feces

before an age ? Do you want to pass on the old tortures to the others with all the bloody dirty details and all the brutal enjoyment of the torturers like our fathers suffered at the time ? Do you really want to be the new Gestapo, the new Wehrmacht, the new SA and SS and make the Palestinians the new Jews? But then I also want because I was fifty years ago.

Even as a child of Jews was

tormented

by your tormentors, be

a new Jew

with these new Jews

whom you make the Palestinians

And I want to help bring them back

as free people

to their own country Palestine

from which you have driven them out

You swastika apprentices,

you fools and changelings

of world history

or by tormenting

them those of the Star of David

on your flags

are changing faster and faster

into the cursed sign

with the four feet that

you do not want to see now

but whose path you are going today!

