Jewish demands for resignation or “corpses pave his way!” By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

The Israel lobby repeatedly succeeds in silencing Israeli critics and, above all, in bringing politicians and the media into line. They need the enemy image to distract them from Israel’s human rights crimes. Islam = terror, the fight against BDS supporters = anti-Semites, what could be better than a diversion?

Jewish demands for resignation or “corpses pave his way!”

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

If the Central Council of Jews and its President and the Federal Government’s Anti-Semitism Commissioner go on an “anti-Semite hunt”, then you should dress warmly. Anyone who is on their “hit list” is no longer sure of their job, opening speeches, appearances or other activities. In the meantime, the terms “anti-Semitism” and “anti-Semite” have become a weapon of war in the Israel lobby, and thus prove to anyone who dares to criticize Israel or to support the Israel-critical BDS movement or its goals, the ending of the Decades of Israeli occupation that violated international law to find honor. Mind you, it’s not about “hatred of Jews”, the usual definition, but only about human rights activists.

Unconditional support of the “Jewish state” paid by the German taxpayer

This unconditional support from the Central Council of Jews, a public law corporation paid by the German taxpayer, is unacceptable. After all, it is about supporting a state that permanently violates international law and is demonstrably against a two-state solution – although the German government, which silently and faithfully supports the inhumane Israeli occupation policy towards the Palestinians, represents it with lip service. That is an attitude , which ranges from the Chancellor to the Federal President and Foreign Minister as well as party politicians from ALL parties. I can only repeat that the Holocaust does not justify all means, but rather is a reason to increasingly turn against the “Jewish state” and its apartheid annexation policy that violates international law.

Racist crimes against Muslims are lost in the shouting against anti-Semitism

We should also be concerned about the increase in racist right-wing crimes against Muslims who are drowned out by the cries of “anti-Semitism”. “Jews” and their “Christian Zionist Sayanim” masterfully know how to stage themselves and to distract themselves from racism in the “Jewish state”. The Central Council and its President have developed into a power that interferes in all areas of public life and makes demands. It had long been time to rethink and bring the Jewish community into critical contact with the “Jewish occupying state”. Wishful thinking that, thanks to official politics, will never come true. “Israel’s security as a German rationale” also means that the Germans tolerate the ethnic cleansing of Palestine. “Don’t be silent, when wrong happens ”. Those who do not remain silent about Israeli injustice are certain to have the title “anti-Semite”!

By blackmailing the “Israel lobby”, critics are silenced

President Schuster does not speak for “the Jews”, but only for “lobby Jews”

“Jews” are calling for the dismissal of Ruhrtriennale boss Stefanie Carp, as the title of a WDR announcement from April 25, 2020 The President of the Central Council of Jews and “unofficial Vice Ambassador” of the “Jewish State” in Germany had previously published in various media with the demand that Stefanie Carp be deposed. Oh, I thought, “Demand Jews”? Which Jews? Certainly not the anti-Zionist Jews or the many Jewish voices for a just peace! President Schuster does not speak for “the” Jews, but only for the “lobby Jews” like himself. In addition to the countless, superfluous “anti-Semitism officers” who only lobby for Israel’s murderous politics, one could soon call Mr. Schuster as the highest cultural censorship inquisitor in Germany.

What was the reason for the director’s call for dismissal? She had once again dared to invite a guest as opening speaker at the Ruhrtriennale, whose writings are also critical of the “Jewish apartheid state”. According to Mr. Schuster, freedom of expression obviously does not apply when it comes to Israel. This must be prevented by all means, including by the murder of an integrally known scientist like Achille Mbembe. And this is not even embarrassing to Mr. Schuster that he makes himself absolutely ridiculous in front of the world with his accusations.

Looking for critics of Israeli politics to denounce them as anti-Semites

It was therefore time to demand Schuster’s resignation from the Office of the Central Council of Jews, who had done nothing except act as a mouthpiece and second representative of the “Jewish state” and was always on the lookout for critics of Israeli politics, to denounce them as anti-Semites. The good old German saying “who searches, who finds” fits this Central Council and its President exactly. He is like a sniffer dog and is always trying to sniff out new anti-Semites to distract from the daily Zionist crimes of the Netanyahu regime. Regardless of whether Muslims, intellectuals such as the historian and political scientist Achille Mbembe or previously the highly respected Judaist and director of the Jewish Museum Berlin, Peter Schäfer, who in June 2019 after a bad smear campaign, initiated by the Israeli government and its extended arm in Germany, the Central Council, resigned. Schäfer, one of the most capable museum directors in Europe, took the consequences to “avert further damage from the Jewish Museum”. Then I rubbed my eyes! Further damage? Certainly not by Peter Schäfer, who had repeatedly been targeted by the Central Council and many Sayanim because he tried to run a cosmopolitan museum that did not avoid controversial topics. When Schäfer then marked a tweet as “worth reading”, in which 240 Israeli and Jewish women scholars critically criticized the decision of the Bundestag, which declared the BDS movement (boycott, divestments, sanctions) to be anti-Semitic, the measure was full . the Central Council, resigned. Schäfer, one of the most capable museum directors in Europe, took the consequences to “avert further damage from the Jewish Museum”. Then I rubbed my eyes! Further damage? Certainly not by Peter Schäfer, who had repeatedly been targeted by the Central Council and many Sayanim because he tried to run a cosmopolitan museum that did not avoid controversial topics. When Schäfer then marked a tweet as “worth reading”, in which 240 Israeli and Jewish women scholars critically criticized the decision of the Bundestag, which declared the BDS movement (boycott, divestments, sanctions) to be anti-Semitic, the measure was full . the Central Council, resigned. Schäfer, one of the most capable museum directors in Europe, took the consequences to “avert further damage from the Jewish Museum”. Then I rubbed my eyes! Further damage? Certainly not by Peter Schäfer, who had repeatedly been targeted by the Central Council and many Sayanim because he tried to run a cosmopolitan museum that did not avoid controversial topics. When Schäfer then marked a tweet as “worth reading”, in which 240 Israeli and Jewish women scholars critically criticized the decision of the Bundestag, which declared the BDS movement (boycott, divestments, sanctions) to be anti-Semitic, the measure was full . Then I rubbed my eyes! Further damage? Certainly not by Peter Schäfer, who had repeatedly been targeted by the Central Council and many Sayanim because he tried to run a cosmopolitan museum that did not avoid controversial topics. When Schäfer then marked a tweet as “worth reading”, in which 240 Israeli and Jewish women scholars critically criticized the decision of the Bundestag, which declared the BDS movement (boycott, divestments, sanctions) to be anti-Semitic, the measure was full . Then I rubbed my eyes! Further damage? Certainly not by Peter Schäfer, who had repeatedly been targeted by the Central Council and many Sayanim because he tried to run a cosmopolitan museum that did not avoid controversial topics. When Schäfer then marked a tweet as “worth reading”, in which 240 Israeli and Jewish women scholars critically criticized the decision of the Bundestag, which declared the BDS movement (boycott, divestments, sanctions) to be anti-Semitic, the measure was full .

To stand up to this central council

Now I think that the measure is overflowing, because the trace of hatred and the constant attempts to restrict freedom of expression should be enough to stand up to this Central Council. Just because he is not ready to allow open and critical discussion and criticism of the “Jewish state” and its proven crimes against the people and the occupation, for lack of factual arguments, he tries with all means to bring politicians, media and officials under his influence and control .

The Jewish Museum is also run by the federal government and is a foundation under public law, more precisely “Foundation Jewish Museum Berlin” and was opened in 2001. Peter Schäfer directed the museum after W. Michael Blumenthal. Long-time program director and deputy director, Cilly Kugelmann, also left in 2017 and later described the campaign against Peter Schäfer as bullying.

Mbembe and Carp are the last “victims” of the Central Council of Jews

The current cases of Achille Mbembe and Stefanie Carp as the last “victims” of the Central Council of Jews thanks to Anti-Semitism Commissioner Klein and Central Council President Schuster are prime examples of this intrigue. After unjustified criticism, which was carried out publicly thanks to the best contacts in the media in all German features, the Corona virus came as ordered. First the Ruhrtriennale was canceled for this year and then the boss was sawed off and her contract was not extended by Prime Minister Laschet as requested by “Israeli friend”. So “two birds with one stone” were done again. Who will it hit next time and for what reasons? At the end of this comment, I have a listing of the Israel lobby interventions led by the Central Council, that readers should definitely remember. First and foremost, the brochure “Freedom of expression threatened” by Annette Groth and Günter Rath, which you should definitely order. (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7)

Israeli critics must fear the Central Council

While the AfD continues to prove itself to be a “friend of the Jews” on the side of Israel and its racism and Islamophobia can continue in peace and quiet, Israeli critics must fear the Central Council, which always succeeds, anti-Zionism and criticism of Israel to reinterpret anti-Semitism, although, as Moshe Zuckermann very rightly stated, “they are three pairs of shoes”. The Central Council apparently only has a few shoes that have since been worn out and are worn daily.

In times of corona, German armaments expenditure rose by 10 percent

Even in these times of Corona, in which medical goods are in short supply, the Stockholm peace research institute Sipri published the latest figures on April 27, 2020. After that, German military spending rose 10 percent, and Secretary of War Kramp-Karrenbauer is even planning to buy new F-18 US bombers that can also be fitted with nuclear weapons. The pressure from the USA and NATO is having an effect. Germany is now in seventh place worldwide and is currently spending $ 49.3 billion on “defense”. We overtook Great Britain and Japan, and all because “Russophobe” politicians once again see the “Russians at the door” that German Michel is painting on the wall or because the security of the Jewish occupying state has to be German rationale. With all the consequences? It is worth thinking about and peacefully protesting against it!

Together, the new “emergency regime” plans to annex Palestinian land

The new Netanyahu / Gantz regime is using the Corona period, past the Palestinians and the international community, to form a committee for their land robbery to drive the planned annexation of Palestinian land, which is Likud’s new “emergency regime”, Blau -White and Labor Party (!) Are planning together for next July.

This regime does not want peace, but only a Jewish apartheid state ”

Anyone who has hoped for any spark of a will for peace from this regime should now be finally disabused. This regime does not want peace, but only a Jewish apartheid state! A country without its native population. This government announces its plans without any scruples, which have nothing to do with international law or human rights. The Corona virus is not an emergency in the “Jewish state”, but it is this “emergency government” that creates an emergency for the Palestinian people. As you can hear, a new judaised card is already being worked on. Netanyahu and Gantz are using the pandemic to implement their annexation plans, knowing that, thanks to Corona, the Palestinians will be even more powerless in these real times of emergency. The Central Council of Jews should report to this and distance itself from these crimes, then it would serve the “Jews” and prove itself to be a corporation under public law. But so – as governor of the respective Zionist regimes – he should be put in his place with all his might, and his resignation should be demanded – as long as “corpses pave his way”.

