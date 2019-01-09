Lies and more from Germany By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, Desertpeace

https://desertpeace.wordpress.com/2019/01/09/lies-and-more-from-germany/

The politics of the lying German “peacemakers”

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski





After reading the interview with the German Foreign Minister Maas in the Badische Zeitung, which appeared on Monday, I could hardly calm down. How can this SPD minister, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, “lie away” so hypocritically about the German role in arms deliveries and foreign deployments? He, who overlooks the genocides in Yemen and Gaza, supports a “gro/co-politics” that cannot be surpassed in Christian-Jewish “value hypocrisy”.

One could literally feel how his pride, swollen from his swollen chest, was pouring out of him when he swaggered about the new role that Germany finally wants to play as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Maas, who emphasized Germany’s role in foreign missions as a mediator in crises and as a peacemaker “also because of our historical past”, was so euphoric that he simply dropped important points under the table. If he would really act responsibly on the basis of “our past”, he would take the “NEVER RETURN” seriously and act accordingly, but he cannot be outdone in credibility.

With its membership, which began on New Year’s Day, the Federal Republic assumed this role and an “important responsibility for peace and security in the world” for the sixth time. Finally, the Security Council can impose sanctions, send peace missions and approve military operations.

Chancellor Merkel had already set out her ideas about this membership in her New Year’s address. Germany wanted to use it to defend the multilateral world order and for a global crisis management effort. Germany also wants to advocate reform, as the composition of the Security Council is no longer up to date. Like her, Maas affirmed the right to a permanent seat on the Security Council.

Germany will represent Israel’s interests

Germany will therefore soon be back in the “front row of crises”. Worse still, as already threatened in the application, Germany also wants to “represent Israel’s interests”.

Security for Israel means Judaization of Palestine

What this unprecedented promise means, we know and see every day. Merkel and Maas thus oblige the Germans to aid and support the decades-long Israeli occupation policy, the permanent land theft and its wars contrary to international law, and to do everything, as the AA assured at the time, to stand up for the “security” of the “Israeli friends”. What this “security” means for occupied Palestine, we experience very closely, namely expulsion, destruction and the ethnic cleansing of Palestine. Germany once supported the “Germanization” of the Nazis and is now actively watching the “Judaization of Palestine”. All this seems to me like a déjà-vu of a horror film running before our eyes.

Generous financial aid from German taxpayers’ money for the “security of Israel

What arrogance. What has Germany actually achieved politically since the “Christian-Zionist” Chancellor Merkel ruled Germany “per order von Mutti” in 2005? Since the beginning of her “regency”, Merkel has repeatedly personally advocated arms deliveries to the “Jewish State”, especially her, who feels committed to the “security of Israel” and connected to the German reason of state. Generous financial aid from our taxpayers’ money, such as the three submarines with 540 million euros, are just one example of so many.

Merkels Gro/Ko has done everything to undermine the criteria for arms exports.

What already began in the 1960s is that the Federal Republic of Germany, along with the USA and France, is one of the most important arms suppliers of the “Jewish State”. In the years 2001 to 2015 alone, arms exports worth 2.07 billion euros were approved to the “Jewish State”. And this contrary to their own (!) guidelines, which prohibit arms exports to crisis areas. Deliveries of warships, tanks and vehicles, highly sensitive technology, electrical equipment, aircraft, chemical substances, ammunition, “light” weapons, explosives and small arms, today still “refined” with submarines, drone cooperations and all the new achievements up to 2018. Merkel-Deutschland has done everything to undermine and soften the EU criteria for arms exports. After all, these are the observance of international obligations, the observance of human rights, the internal situation, the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the region. All these are exactly the attributes that the “Jewish State” certainly does not fulfil, since one looks philosemitically away, as Germany does.

Jewish terrorist incidents against Palestinians have tripled

Philosemitism is the new anti-Semitism

Merkel will not be interested in it, as she is known not to interfere in the “internal affairs” of the “Jewish State”. That is already more than bold, because these “internal affairs” concern a state, which Merkel has rewarded with an unacceptable German reason of state despite its decades-long policy, which is contrary to international law and violates human rights, and which also supports it in solidarity with our sourly earned taxpayers’ money, which flows into this occupying state! Is it really necessary to wonder that the justified criticism of the “Jewish State” and its support is getting louder and louder and has nothing to do with anti-Semitism? One cannot repeat it often enough: “Anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism have nothing to do with each other. However, philosemitism is the new anti-Semitism and Muslims have replaced Jews as enemy images and that should make us all deeply concerned!

There is no peace with the Jewish occupiers

When the election campaign in the “Jewish State” will soon rage, when right-wing extremist slogans will be used to catch votes, when the so-called two-state solution has long since become a dirty word, just as the division of Jerusalem or the return of the illegal settlements and the illegally occupied Golan Heights, Prime Minister Netanyahu has just called on the USA and the international community to finally recognise the recognition of the Golan as Israeli territory, which is a cheeky attempt to repeatedly trample international law underfoot. The transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem was already a first step, a provocation and a slap in the face for possible peace efforts. Let us not kid ourselves any more, there is no peace with the Jewish occupiers and that has never been their aim. Compromises are not on the agenda of the Zionist state reason of Judaisation. There are also no worldwide distractions with accusations of anti-Semitism and defamations against BDS activists or as now by the former Rothschild banker and today’s French President Macron against the “yellow jackets”, with the anti-Semitism club. I would like to recommend reading Werner Rügermer’s book “Die Kapitalisten des 21.Jahrhunderts, PapyRossa Verlag,” which deals extensively with this topic, again on this very subject.

Defending freedom of expression

The CDU/CSU/SPD-Groko will also sell a frigate to Egypt, a country that belongs to the military alliance that is waging war in Yemen, and what a frigate! A country led by a “coup pharaoh” who currently detains more than 60,000 political prisoners, but denies this and leads a reign of terror only comparable to that of the Saudis. When al-Sisi admitted in a CBS interview last week for the first time publicly to have a far-reaching cooperation with the “Jewish State” and a close friendly relationship with it, it was not really a big surprise. But for his people it was. Thereupon the Egyptian US ambassador demanded to prevent the broadcast of the recording, as CBS announced. It was broadcast last Sunday. This is journalism at its best and is painfully missed in Germany. Two German citizens who wanted to visit relatives in Egypt were recently arrested. Others are treated in the same way as the Zionist regime does, they are deported or harassed if they do not correspond to the Zionists’ ideas. Thus political prisoners who courageously stand up for their freedom of political opinion are turned into terrorists and extremists, all in accordance with the “political-ethical values” of the “Anti-Terror Alliance”. It seems that Germany and Europe have now adapted to this immoral business and war ethic of concentrating more and more on business and throwing all scruples overboard. What this means for freedom of opinion is particularly painful for those of us who are still politically committed to the freedom of Palestine. Our primary task should be to defend freedom of expression in Europe.

Not in our name.

While the USA and the “Jewish State” are constantly crying out for sanctions, which are also being enforced, as in the case of Russia and Iran, the Zionist regime can be sure that it will be able to prosecute the people and international crimes without sanctions. The Holocaust makes it possible! However, there are more and more Jewish diaspora citizens, primarily in the USA, who oppose this policy and instrumentalization and say: “Not in our name”! That gives hope.

What a break from the promise of the Gro/Ko, which last year committed itself to a “restrictive arms export policy” that did not want to grant export licences for military equipment to countries directly involved in the Yemen war.

Since the Gro/Ko took office in March 2018, the German government has approved ten arms deals with Saudi Arabia worth a total of 254 million euros. Further arms went to the other countries of the Saudi Arabia-led military alliance. These figures are derived from the answer given by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (Altmeier) in September 2018 to an inquiry by the Green member of the Bundestag Omid Nouripour.

So if this is the German role as a peacemaker, as it is today played by the Gro/Ko by unscrupulously supplying arms to authoritarian regimes, it is a shameful breach of the promise in the coalition agreement. Once again, the SPD has betrayed its principles. Instead of bringing himself into play as the coming chancellor, SPD vice-chancellor Scholz, like SPD chairman Nahles, would be well advised, with a more than pitiful election prognosis of currently about 15%, to go once into the humility of the opposition and think about how to win back voters. Certainly not like that!

While in Yemen the genocide continues and is legitimized with the UN resolution 2216, and while in Egypt and Saudi Arabia the human rights crimes have reached indescribable proportions, Germany tries to emphasize a peacemaker role in order to supply German arms companies with orders, everything just like in the cover-up of the criminal machinations of the car industry, always in service for the companies. It was precisely the courting of industry that went wrong once before, in the “Millennial Reich”.

So it is more and more important and urgent to “resist the beginnings” and “NEVER RETURN” powerfully fill with life for the freedom of Palestine.