Maas-los overrated By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

A one-sided Israeli foreign policy is a shame for Germany

Our responsibility includes (not!) The security of Israel

Maas-los overrated

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

In view of the impending annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, the “Auschwitz Minister” in Israel is trying not to attack and not to go wrong with his tentative criticism of the announced breach of international law by the Netanyahu government, which could only be happy about this diligence. As a precaution, no photo ops and no press conferences were scheduled for which he would meet the “Auschwitz Minister” with his Germany Star of David friendship mask, although he could be sure that Germany would be reluctant to criticize, and neither in the case of annexation nor sanctions nor recognition of the State of Palestine would be expected.

Has the “Jewish apartheid regime” ever adhered to “international law”?

The “Auschwitz Minister” only ventured out of cover with the plea that an annexation was not compatible with international law. Has the Jewish apartheid regime ever adhered to “international law”? Even when he made his first visit to Netanyahu, the petty foreign minister had spoken to neither the Palestinians nor the illegal construction of Jewish settlements. What can you expect from a minister who went into politics “because of Auschwitz”? Instead of taking Auschwitz to heart as a warning and taking action against every injustice and protest, it actually inspired him to forgive the “Jewish occupier friends” and even to reinforce them in their course, which violated human and international law.

The “Auschwitz Minister” even let his “Jewish friends” show him

The “Auschwitz Minister” even let his “Jewish friends” show him and had more than pretended reasons prevented him from starting his planned visit to the Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtajeh. The Netanyahu regime had decreed that if Maas went to Ramallah, he would have to quarantine the corona pandemic before he was allowed to enter Ben-Gurion Airport again – hardly for “medical” reasons. After all, diplomatic colleagues, journalists and thousands of Palestinian workers travel freely back and forth. The corona cases and infected numbers in the occupied West Bank are also significantly lower than in the “Jewish state”, where numerous school closings have already occurred due to an increase in the numbers.

Once again, “German-Jewish” relations came at the expense of the Palestinians

It was a very bad sign that the “Auschwitz Minister” had his visit agenda dictated by the Netanyahu regime and did not personally visit the Palestinian Prime Minister. Did he also have a “Germany-Palestine” mask in his luggage? Once again, the “German-Jewish” relations came at the expense of the Palestinians. And that is a shame and proves the “Maas-los” one-sided and unreliable German foreign policy. A video conference call from Amman between the rightly disappointed Palestinian Prime Minister Shtajjeh – Maas with a “German-Jordanian” mask – and the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ajman Safadi was certainly not a substitute for the visit to Ramallah, but further proof.

As Israeli newspapers like Haaretz have just reported, Maas should have blushed in the face. He made “all honor” to German politics, as he acted as “Netanyahu’s poodle”.

It is no longer enough to be “concerned”

Instead, he should have told the Netanyahu regime unequivocally that if Germany takes over the EU Council Presidency on July 1, 2020, it will no longer be enough to be “concerned” about annexation, settlement construction and international law crimes, but to act unequivocally and also in front of them sanctions that were long overdue would not shy away. The EU is not particularly squeamish when it comes to threatening sanctions against Russia, Turkey, Iran or China. If the federal government announces full-bodiedly that one is aware of the fact that Germany “is aware of its responsibility for the European Union” and also in line with Trump (!) As a slogan “wants to make Europe strong again”, then it succeeds EU foreign policy chief Borell does not determine.

Freeing of wrong holocaust policy

The EU, including Germany, should finally free itself from wrong holocaust policies that tolerate the Zionist crimes of the “Jewish state” and support them with weapons, cooperation and, among other things, with 1.4 billion euros for the EU research program Horizon. It was precisely these “grants” that made this occupation policy possible. If the EU does not finally agree on sanctions, it will remain the toothless tiger forever, so “Maas-los” overestimates its alleged values.

A one-sided Israeli foreign policy is a shame for Germany

A German foreign policy, led by Merkel and Maas from the responsibility of the past to protect Jewish life, makes politics, but one-sidedly Israeli responsibility, is a shame for Germany.

Our responsibility includes (not!) The security of Israel

Chancellor Merkel acts as usual when, in her weekly podcast, in a greeting to the American Jewish Committee (AJC), whose annual Global Forum meeting takes place for the first time virtually in Berlin because of Corona, “in the knowledge of our responsibility” indicates that “We” do not want to and cannot be neutral and stand up for democracy and human rights in Germany as well as in the world. Our responsibility also includes standing up for the security of Israel, which commands “our” rationale. “Jews should feel free and safe” and “use us” for understanding between peoples, which can only be achieved through understanding and a negotiated two-state solution ”. So much for the Chancellor, in her greeting. Not a word about German responsibility towards Palestine.

Fits seamlessly into the “Maas-los” overrated visit

This fits seamlessly into the “Maas-los” overrated visit to the “Jewish state”, if he and government officials already say in advance that the “Jewish state” will not be sanctioned and that he will not pursue politics with threats, no ” Wanted to distribute price tags ”and only wanted to get information during his visit.

Annexation day will finally force a change of policy towards the “Jewish state”

It remains an unfulfilled hope that this July 1st, the announced annexation day and the beginning of the German presidency, the EU, will finally force a change in policy towards the “Jewish state”.

The EU and its helpless “lack of strategy”

This is also where the EU’s foreign minister, Josep Borell, comes in, who must finally implement a “more robust strategy” against Israel. When is there a better opportunity for this than now? Israel’s announcement of further annexations, the unhindered construction of settlements, the shameful move of the US embassy into illegal Jerusalem, which is contrary to international law. It is no longer enough to simply hear “extreme concern” from Brussels or the UN. This testifies to helpless lack of strategy. The Zionist apartheid regime can conclude that its ruthless occupation and international law crimes are paying off internationally because the reactions to these violations of the law and taboos have no major impact. You can deduce from it.

What still has to happen before sanctions are finally implemented?

Why is any sanction policy avoided in Germany and Brussels against the “Jewish state” and its decades of illegal occupation and land-grabbing policies? What still has to happen before sanctions are finally used as an effective instrument? The “Jewish state” is occupying Palestinian land with impunity and is expelling, robbing, arresting, murdering and harassing the Palestinian population. Israel violates international law, keeps more than 2 million incarcerated in a concentration camp in Gaza following a genocide during its attacks on the helplessly attacked Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians are imprisoned in illegal administrative detention, without rights or access to lawyers or families. While murderous Jewish perpetrators are quickly released, Palestinians cannot hope for leniency, but always remain the enemies and terrorists. They are tortured and detained in inhumane conditions, including women, children and the elderly, left alone by Europe and the world. The national law already created facts that alone gave Jews all rights and disenfranchised minorities. The EU was silent even then, although it would have been reason enough to react then.

This dangerous colonial state is spreading like an octopus

The influence of the “Jewish state”, which is the “only” democracy in the Middle East and a stable bulwark to the west, is being supported by the West, the EU and the USA. This dangerous colonial state spreads like an octopus – from Africa to China to Russia. It seems that the Holocaust is paralyzing the world to find the right answer to the “Jewish apartheid state”. This is a dangerous development that certainly does not promote the understanding of democracy. On the contrary. This policy promotes “Christian-Jewish hypocrisy”, which unites in hatred of Islam. The reservations and suspicions against Muslims should make us all deeply concerned and strengthen us in the fight against racism. It’s not anti-Semitism that’s the threat today,

Negotiations with these colonial occupiers impossible

So how can you get the EU to finally take decisive action against the “Jewish state”? The Meuse announcement seems to be unsuitable for using “new impulses” to revive the talks between Israelis and Palestinians. Negotiations are not possible with these colonial occupiers and robbers. It is well known that Israel rigorously rejects a state of Palestine. Then what should be negotiated? On the “final solution” to Palestinian ethnic cleansing?

The omens are bad with the “State Reason Chancellor” and the “Auschwitz Minister”

The signs are extremely bad when Berlin, the “Auschwitz Minister” and the “State Chancellor” take over the presidency. But isn’t Germany’s claim to “special” responsibility and adhering to the impossibility of a “two-state solution” helping to ensure that there can never be a just solution for Palestine?

With obedience ahead, there must finally be an end

The EU finally has a duty here! With obedience ahead, there must finally be an end. Neither the illegal claim to a “right to exist” for this “Jewish state” may be supported, nor a German reason for the “Jewish state” is compatible with “our values”. Jewish life in Germany should be protected as well as Muslim, Christian or atheistic, which our constitution unequivocally commands. But under no circumstances should a “Jewish occupying state” be guaranteed security by Germany.

