Messi-Trikot wird zugunsten der Erdbebenopfer in der Türkei versteigert

Turkish footballer Merih Demiral announced on Friday that the shirt of Argentinian star Lionel Messi would be auctioned online to collect donations for victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye. Demiral, who plays for the Italian team Atalanta B.C., tweeted: “Messi’s shirt worn in one of the matches and was personally signed by him, is being auctioned off.”