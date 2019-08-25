Miko Peled über die muslimische Verfolgung in den USA seit 9/11

Ein sehenswertes Video mit Miko Peled, dem „Sohn des Generals“ über muslimische Verfolgung in den USA seit 9/11

RT Amerika

Am 24.08.2019 veröffentlicht

Gastgeber Chris Hedges spricht mit dem israelisch-amerikanischen Aktivisten und Autor Miko Peled über die Verfolgung von Muslimen in Amerika nach dem 11. September, insbesondere wenn sie die palästinensischen Rechte unterstützen. Peled’s neuestes Buch „Ungerechtigkeit: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five“, veröffentlicht von Just World Books.

Miko Peled’s book Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five is about a grave and cruel injustice carried out by both the US and Israel. Paradoxically, the book’s core is about friendship, human dignity and trust bound together by the integrity of the author.