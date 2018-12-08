Neo Nazis push Israel`s bogus ant-Semitism Definition at EU By Asa Winstanley

Wenn das keine passende Zusammenarbeit und gleiche Interessen sind!
Neo-Nazis push Israel’s bogus anti-Semitism definition at EU
A new European Union declaration could make it harder to criticize Israel as a racist state without being dubbed an anti-Semite. Politicians in Brussels on Thursday rubber-stamped the document. The declaration asks all EU governments to „endorse the non-legally binding working definition of anti-Semitism employed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.“
