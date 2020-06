Netanjahu Berater Edy Cohen: Morsi hätte eine „Katastrophe für Israel sein können“

Al-Sisi, der „Putsch-Pharao“ und Netanjahu haben die selben mörderischen Interessen

Edy Cohen, a close aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, revealed on Thursday that the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi could have been a „disaster for Israel“, hailing current Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, who ousted him. Cohen posted on Twitter: „Mohamed Morsi could have been a disaster for Israel if there was no military coup by Al-Sisi who ousted him.“