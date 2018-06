Monday, 4 June 2:00 pm Paul Lobe Haus – Deutscher Bundestag Konrad-Adenauer-Strasse 1 Berlin, Germany Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/254864105073494/ On Monday Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister and elader of the right wing nationalist government of Israel is coming to Berlin to meet Angela Merkel. Netanyahu is coming to advertise to end the nuclear agreement with Iran.