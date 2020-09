Netanjahu und seine schmutzigen Tricks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a doctored video which showed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas calling for the murder of children, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Bob Woodward in his new book “Rage”.

By Palestine Chronicle Staff Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never ceases to surprise in his propaganda war targeting Palestinians. The latest revelations contained in a highly anticipated book that was just published in the United States said that Netanyahu went as far as doctoring video clips to further sway his allies in Washington.